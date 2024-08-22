It's another for Aidan O'Brien as 'very brave' Content stays on best to land Yorkshire Oaks

Content took the shortest route around the inside of the course to get the better of the strong-travelling Emily Upjohn and You Got To Me to win the Pertemps Yorkshire Oaks.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, Content was keen throughout the first half of the race, but powered down the inside of the track as Emily Upjohn and You Got To Me fought it out down the middle.

Content’s chance appeared compromised by her early keenness, with Moore struggling to get the filly to drop her head as stablemate Port Fairy made the running. Emily Upjohn was always sat close to the pace with You Got To Me tracking her.

As the horses swung into the straight, Emily Upjohn was moving ominously well as Port Fairy took the field down the centre of the track. That was except Content, who steered closer to the inside rail.

Emily Upjohn had every chance with two furlongs to go, but the acceleration did not come when jockey Kieran Shoemark asked for it as they approached the final quarter of a mile. Instead, she just kept galloping while You Got To Me started to eat up the ground.

However, while You Got To Me was able to overhaul Emily Upjohn, on the inside of the course Content was staying on powerfully despite her antics early in the race. At the line, it was another winner for the Coolmore partners, O’Brien and Moore.

“If she had done everything right she would have won easily,” Moore said. “It’s taken a while to get her to do things right and she’s still not there.

“My only thinking in the race was to try and get her to relax, which I didn't achieve, and then it was a case of making the best of a bad situation. She’s a typical Galileo, she’s very brave and tried hard.”

Content: finished strongly under Ryan Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker

Content was reversing form with You Got To Me from the Irish Oaks, and O'Brien was keen to praise the filly and the ride given to her by Moore.

"She was unbelievable," he said. "She's come forward since the Curragh when we had a pacemaker who didn't go fast enough for her and the race never opened for her that day.

“Ryan gave her an incredible ride as she's not straightforward or easy. The pace was stronger today and she did keep coming. She was a very brave filly and will be better in a faster-run race."

