'It's all about the Cheveley Park now' - Celandine not for passing as she makes all the running to land Lowther

Celandine made all of the running to hold off the late challenge of Time For Sandals, having previously seen off Heavens Gate and Leovanni, to take the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Trained by Ed Walker for owner Ben Keswick, Celandine was fast out of the stalls under jockey Tom Marquand and would not be passed despite several rivals attempting to do so.

Celandine was returning to a fillies’ only race having been beaten in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly and the Molecomb Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on her last two starts.

Celandine was shortened to 8-1 (from 16) for the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes by Paddy Power and Betfair after her victory, and Walker said he would target the filly at the contest.

“She’s very tough,” Walker said. “We were scratching our heads at Goodwood as she didn’t look so tough that day. Today she was great and I’m buzzing.

Celandine: halved in price for the Cheveley Park Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

“I’m massively grateful for the support of the owners and to reward that by winning the Lowther is very cool. It’s all about the Cheveley Park for her now and hopefully the Breeders’ Cup.”

Walker has been operating at a 26 per cent strike rate with his two-year-olds this season, and he added: “We’ve tried to slightly reinvent ourselves as I get a lot of stick from friends like [bloodstock agent] Ed Sackville saying I need to train more two-year-olds, but it helps to have great staff as you can’t do it without them.”

Pre-race, the focus had been on the unbeaten Queen Mary winner Leovanni and Heavens Gate, representing Aidan O’Brien and sent off the 15-8 favourite.

Leovanni was a touch slow from the stalls and Heavens Gate was briefly nudged along during the race, but both moved into challenging positions approaching the final furlong. However, neither had the remaining capacity to pass the doughty frontrunner.

Instead, Celandine’s biggest challenge came from Time For Sandals, who tracked her through most of the race. While the gap was narrowing as the line approached, it never quite looked as though the runner-up would get to the winner.

