York Ebor festival 2024: day one updates, going news, non-runners and market movers
Summary
York’s Ebor festival gets under way with seven races on the Knavesmire
A stellar Juddmonte International (3.35) is the headline act
City Of Troy is the strong favourite but Bluestocking has been well backed
The Acomb (2.25) features a clash between the two early favourites for next year’s Derby
Los Angeles and King’s Gambit meet in the Great Voltigeur (3.00)
Market analysis
One horse who punters and bookmakers cannot seem to work out this week is Jerome Reynier's raider Zarakem.
The ever-astute Chris Cook pointed out the four-year-old, who was last seen finishing less than a length behind Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's, was 16-1 after declarations on Monday. He then shortened to a general 9-1 yesterday. Now he is friendless and out to 25-1!
That is all the more surprising when you consider one of the best judges in the business, a certain Mr Paul Kealy, had more than a few nice things to say about his chance. If you want to read Paul's thoughts, as well as his seven tips at York today, I don't blame you. Just come back when you're done, I'll have some more good stuff for you.
One punters do seem to want to be with is Bluestocking.
Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: "Today’s Juddmonte looks like a race to savour and already there’ve been some big moves in the betting. The sponsor’s filly, Bluestocking, has attracted some really good money, hammered into 13-2 (from 10), and is by far the most serious move of the day so far.
"While City Of Troy is still our worst result in the book, we’ve eased him out from 5-4 yesterday to 6-4 this morning, so it’ll be interesting to see how punters react in what looks a belting race."
Phelps added: "Elsewhere, there’s been a wave of support for Ruling Court in the Acomb, who’s now an odds-on shot at 10/11 from 6/5, and Looking For Lynda is the one for money in the 1.50pm opener, our Top Price Guarantee race today, into 14/1 from 20/1."
The big talking point: City Of Troy
A week ago City Of Troy was odds-on for the Juddmonte International, but the switching of Bluestocking and some general negativity around his underwhelming win at Sandown has seen his price drift to around 11-8.
If you want a lovely overview of the whole situation, you can do no better than to read this lovely piece by Jack Haynes headlined: Myth or legend?
If you're wondering what pro punters such as Matt WIlliams, Neil Channing and RPTV sensation Johnny Dineen make of the race, we have those inights for you too, while if you want something more analytical we have the thoughts of Robbie Wilders.
Perhaps you'd rather hear from the man himself, a certain Aidan O'Brien? Well, in our preview (which can be read here) he said: "He seems to be in good form and everything has gone well with him since Sandown, everyone is happy with him. We always thought York would suit him as he's a big, long-striding horse."
The international angle
By Lee Mottershead at York
York is looking extremely international for Juddmonte International day, with camera crew positions reserved for broadcasters from Australia, America and Japan. For the latter, this could be a momentous day.
Across the top of the weighing room entrance is a sign in Japanese that (I'm assured) says "Welcome" with Durezza's name then spelt out in English. There will be a significant number of Japanese people here and they will indeed be made to feel welcome. Some of them are also rather hopeful they might have good reason to celebrate.
The Green Channel, Japan's racing network, has brought a team of four to cover Durezza's bid to land the International.
"Durezza has good stamina and speed," says Yoshihiko Kamon, the Green Channel's chief producer. "I think he has a good chance to win, although there are some very good horses in the race, obviously including City Of Troy."
The Derby and Eclipse winner dominates the International betting, and that is also true in Japan, but whereas punters here can easily get 33-1 and even 40-1 about Christophe Lemaire's mount, anyone wishing to back him in Japan will not be so lucky.
"He is third favourite in Japan and currently 5-1," says Kamon's colleague Aiko Oda, who adds: "Lots of people think Durezza is a stayer, and he did win the Japanese St Leger, but he is not a pure stayer.
"He has won races over ten furlongs, so he does have speed. He also has really excellent acceleration. The flat course is similar to Tokyo racecourse, where Durezza has won. I think that's why he is third favourite in Japan."
Two non-runners so far
We've two non-runners so far.
Deira Mile (3) is out of the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00pm) with a vet's certificate due to coughing.
Iron Lion (3) is the other out, he doesn't run in the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (4.10pm). That's because with two horses coming out of Saturday's Ebor this morning meaning he now gets into the big one – and I can think we can all understand the additional £400,000 reasons to want to run there.
Going update
I know what you all want to know, so let's start with the ground.
York's clerk of the course Anthea Leigh is describing the ground as good to firm ahead of the first day's action, with an official GoingStick reading of 7.4. For those of you who really want to get into the long grass on that, the readings in the home straight are as follows: Far side – 7.4; centre – 7.4; stands' side – 7.3.
I'm not sure how much difference that 0.1 less on the stands' side will make, but it's better you have it and don't need it than need it and don't have it...
The big thing York are talking about at the moment is the forecast wind, which is predicted to be blowing WSW at 14mph (and gusting to 32mph). Now, Google Maps would suggest York's home straight runs in a fairly northern direction, so that's a cross headwind for the runners to deal with and anyone who also watches cycling will know cross headwinds are the really fun ones that can blow races apart.
Updating the official going, Leigh said: "We were dry overnight and clear and fresh Wednesday morning. We've had rainfall of 1.2mm in last 7 days and 29mm rain in August. We irrigated 2mm overnight Tuesday, replacing moisture lost. Will continue to monitor forecasts and conditions regarding irrigation plans through the week."
The rails are on their innermost alignment, and the stalls for the 5f (4.45), 5f89y (1.50), 6f (5.20) and 1m4f (3.00) races will be in the centre of the track, while the remainder (2.25, 3.35 & 4.10) will be on the inside rail.
Hello and welcome to day one of York's Ebor festival
Hello all and welcome to our live blog for the opening day of the York Ebor festival.
The Wednesday action gets under way at 1.50pm with a £120,000 5½f heritage handicap, and then we gallop through a high-class afternoon of action with the Acomb (2.25) and Great Voltigeur (3.00pm) building up to what is arguably the race of the season so far – the Juddmonte International (3.35pm).
City Of Troy, the horse Coolmore branded as their Frankel as early as his Dewhurst win, comes here off the back of wins in the Derby and Eclispe, to take on the Pretty Polly winner and King George runner-up Bluestocking, while Royal Ascot sensation Calandagan, Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly and recent course and distance winner Alflaila add real depth.
Follow along as we cover a brilliant day's action.