Market analysis

One horse who punters and bookmakers cannot seem to work out this week is Jerome Reynier's raider Zarakem.

The ever-astute Chris Cook pointed out the four-year-old, who was last seen finishing less than a length behind Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's, was 16-1 after declarations on Monday. He then shortened to a general 9-1 yesterday. Now he is friendless and out to 25-1!

Team Zarakem celebrate after finishing second in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Ascot Credit: Racing Poist/Burton

That is all the more surprising when you consider one of the best judges in the business, a certain Mr Paul Kealy, had more than a few nice things to say about his chance. If you want to read Paul's thoughts, as well as his seven tips at York today, I don't blame you. Just come back when you're done, I'll have some more good stuff for you.

One punters do seem to want to be with is Bluestocking.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: "Today’s Juddmonte looks like a race to savour and already there’ve been some big moves in the betting. The sponsor’s filly, Bluestocking, has attracted some really good money, hammered into 13-2 (from 10), and is by far the most serious move of the day so far.

"While City Of Troy is still our worst result in the book, we’ve eased him out from 5-4 yesterday to 6-4 this morning, so it’ll be interesting to see how punters react in what looks a belting race."

Phelps added: "Elsewhere, there’s been a wave of support for Ruling Court in the Acomb, who’s now an odds-on shot at 10/11 from 6/5, and Looking For Lynda is the one for money in the 1.50pm opener, our Top Price Guarantee race today, into 14/1 from 20/1."

