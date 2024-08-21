Los Angeles into 5-2 for the St Leger after gritty Great Voltigeur win - but Aidan O'Brien unsure over Doncaster Classic bid

Los Angeles would not be passed in the last quarter of a mile as he repelled the challenges of King’s Gambit and stablemate Illinois to win the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur at York.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore, Los Angeles was carrying a penalty after his victory in the Irish Derby last time and was too tough and talented for his opponents.

Los Angeles was immediately cut to 5-2 (from 4) for the Betfred St Leger by Betfair, but both Moore and O’Brien were not rushing to commit him to Doncaster next month.

“I don’t think he needs to go any further. He probably will get further but he doesn’t need to,” Moore said. “He’s done very little wrong in his career. He took me there easy but doesn’t do a whole lot in front, but he’s a good horse.”

O’Brien said the decision on where Los Angeles raced next would be taken by the ownership group of John Magnier, Derrick Smith, Michael Tabor and Georg von Opel, but the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown remained in contention.

Los Angeles: will head to the Irish Champion Stakes or St Leger next Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: “The lads will make the decision [on where he runs]. They didn’t go over fast and he did come home well, but it’s a possibility if the lads want to do that [and run at Leopardstown].

“We knew this race was going to set him up for the Leger or the Irish Champion. We thought if he did run in an Irish Champion he could finish in the first three or four and he could go on to an Arc after that. It depends on what the lads want to do. All the options are there. He’s a bit lazy, as you can see, but you would have to be very happy with him.”

O’Brien added that Illinois would head to Doncaster as he is a “mile six plus horse”.

Even without Los Angeles, O'Brien holds a dominant hand in the St Leger, a race he has won seven times. Favouritism for the Classic is being disputed between Jan Brueghel, Los Angeles and Illinois at between 5-2 and 3-1, with Grosvenor Square a 5-1 shot having won by 20 lengths at the Curragh over the weekend.

Read this next:

'He's got the pace for a Guineas' - The Lion In Winter clear favourite for next year's Classics after awesome Acomb win

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.