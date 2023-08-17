Racing Post logo
'We're in these races to try to win' - Nashwa team roll the dice for Juddmonte clash with Paddington and Mostahdaf

Nashwa and Hollie Doyle will head to York for the Juddmonte International
Nashwa and Hollie Doyle will head to York for the Juddmonte InternationalCredit: Edward Whitaker

Owner-breeder Imad Al Sagar and trainers John and Thady Gosden are hoping fortune favours the brave when they pitch three-time Group 1-winning filly Nashwa into the heat of the Juddmonte International against Paddington and her own stablemate Mostahdaf.

Nashwa was among eight confirmations on Thursday for the £1 million feature of York's Ebor meeting, and Al Sagar's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe confirmed she is on course for a first clash against the colts.

The alternative of supplementing the daughter of Frankel for the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville against her own sex on Sunday has been discarded, in part at least because of how well she has come out of her third-placed run in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 17 August 2023Last updated 18:17, 17 August 2023
