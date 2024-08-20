'If there is too much oil, it goes up like a volcano' - behind the scenes as York gets ready for the Ebor festival

We can all guess the names who will dominate the headlines at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York this week.

The form book and the history books suggest Ryan Moore or William Buick, Aidan O’Brien or Charlie Appleby are odds-on to appear on our front page at some time or other.

But it takes an awful lot of people to put on the greatest four days’ racing of the year in the north/the country/the world (delete according to taste).