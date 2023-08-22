Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
York Ebor festival
premium

'He's exhilarating to ride' - meet the 23-year-old jockey set for his first Group 1 outing in the Nunthorpe

Sean Kirrane
Sean Kirrane: will ride Live In The Dream in Friday's NunthorpeCredit: Mark Cranham

Sean Kirrane only lost his claim the Saturday before last but he is already gearing up to ride in one of the season's most thrilling Group 1s in Friday's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

The 23-year-old grew up in Dublin with no knowledge of horseracing, but regular visits to Leopardstown saw him fall in love with the sport, and he will take the ride aboard trailblazer Live In The Dream on the Knavesmire just 13 days after riding his final winner with an allowance for his boss Tim Easterby.

"To have a ride in my first Group 1 so soon is not only a massive help to me but a massive privilege," Kirrane said. "Live In The Dream is completely exhilarating to ride. He's something else – he's an incredibly fast horse.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist
Published on 22 August 2023Last updated 18:11, 22 August 2023
icon
more inYork Ebor festival
more inYork Ebor festival