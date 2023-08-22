'He's exhilarating to ride' - meet the 23-year-old jockey set for his first Group 1 outing in the Nunthorpe

Sean Kirrane only lost his claim the Saturday before last but he is already gearing up to ride in one of the season's most thrilling Group 1s in Friday's Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes .

The 23-year-old grew up in Dublin with no knowledge of horseracing, but regular visits to Leopardstown saw him fall in love with the sport, and he will take the ride aboard trailblazer Live In The Dream on the Knavesmire just 13 days after riding his final winner with an allowance for his boss Tim Easterby.

"To have a ride in my first Group 1 so soon is not only a massive help to me but a massive privilege," Kirrane said. "Live In The Dream is completely exhilarating to ride. He's something else – he's an incredibly fast horse.