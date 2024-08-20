Racing Post logo
York Ebor festival
premium

'He's a lay for me. Sandown was a big step backwards' - pro punters at odds on whether to back City Of Troy

Al Riffa (right): chased home City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse
City Of Troy (far): was a length winner of the Coral-Eclipse last timeCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Professional punters have expressed opposing views on whether Juddmonte International favourite City Of Troy is a play or lay for the opening-day feature at York’s Ebor festival.

The Derby and Eclipse winner has been weak in the market in the last two days, having been 10-11 before the 13-runner field was declared on Monday morning.

He drifted to 11-8 (from evens) with Sky Bet on Tuesday and is the same price with several firms.

