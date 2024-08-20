FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
York Ebor festival
premium
'He's a lay for me. Sandown was a big step backwards' - pro punters at odds on whether to back City Of Troy
City Of Troy (far): was a length winner of the Coral-Eclipse last timeCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Professional punters have expressed opposing views on whether Juddmonte International favourite City Of Troy is a play or lay for the opening-day feature at York’s Ebor festival.
The Derby and Eclipse winner has been weak in the market in the last two days, having been 10-11 before the 13-runner field was declared on Monday morning.
He drifted to 11-8 (from evens) with Sky Bet on Tuesday and is the same price with several firms.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inYork Ebor festival
Last updated
Copy
more inYork Ebor festival
- Godolphin v Coolmore: what has happened before when the megapowers have collided at York?
- 1.50 York: 'If they go down the middle he could be in business' - who can be the answer to a tricky punting puzzle in York's opener?
- Smart View: find out who has beaten City Of Troy to be the top-rated Juddmonte International runner
- Meet Francis Graffard: now one of France's most powerful trainers with a sharp racing brain and fluent in English
- 2.25 York: Has the Derby come early? Classic favourites Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter clash in Acomb meeting of superpowers
more inYork Ebor festival
- Godolphin v Coolmore: what has happened before when the megapowers have collided at York?
- 1.50 York: 'If they go down the middle he could be in business' - who can be the answer to a tricky punting puzzle in York's opener?
- Smart View: find out who has beaten City Of Troy to be the top-rated Juddmonte International runner
- Meet Francis Graffard: now one of France's most powerful trainers with a sharp racing brain and fluent in English
- 2.25 York: Has the Derby come early? Classic favourites Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter clash in Acomb meeting of superpowers