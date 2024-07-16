Trainer calls for action after plastic beer cup is thrown in direction of winning horse at Windsor

Eve Johnson Houghton has called for Windsor to investigate after a plastic beer cup almost hit the trainer's Due To Henry in the concluding race on Monday night.

The three-year-old, who was ridden by William Buick, was on the way to winning the 1m2f handicap when a cup was thrown in his direction.

Although neither Due To Henry or Buick were hit by the object, Johnson Houghton expressed her disappointment about the incident and hopes something will be done to find the culprit.

She said: "No harm was done, but harm could be done. It's certainly something that needs to be cracked down on and hopefully the track will do something about it.

"It looks like it was thrown and it's not great to see. We don't want to see it but luckily nothing happened and the horse didn't duck out. Although it was my horse, it's not just my issue, it's a racecourse issue."

Officials at Windsor have confirmed that an investigation has begun to try and identify those responsible.

Charlie Rees, clerk of the course, said: "We don't want to see things like that on British racecourses.

"We obviously saw it happen in real-time and I radioed security immediately. However, due to the rain, everyone ran in for shelter and the individual couldn't be identified there and then.

"However, RaceTech have been very helpful and we also have our own footage, so if we find the individual then they won't be welcome back to Windsor again."

How the incident unfolded

Due To Henry is on the way to winning the 1m2f handicap when the cup is thrown on to the track

The cup bounces up and in the direction of Due For Henry

Fortunately the cup misses the winning horse and those in behind

