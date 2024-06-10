'We've assembled a team who can go there and be competitive' - Wathnan set to launch 20-strong assault on Royal Ascot
Wathnan Racing's growing influence on the sport in Britain will be impossible to miss at Royal Ascot next week, with the Qatar-based owners set to deploy around 20 runners across the five-day meeting – and there are no plans to halt the organisation's rapid expansion any time soon.
The racing stable of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Wathnan Racing were registered in Britain only six weeks before last year's Royal Ascot, yet by the end of the meeting they had won the Gold Cup with Courage Mon Ami and the Queen's Vase with Gregory, while Wathnan's colours were also carried by Isaac Shelby in the St James's Palace Stakes.
That instant success has only sharpened the focus and desire of those behind Wathnan to succeed in Europe, with discussions between senior members of the organisation on future plans set to take place at the conclusion of the royal meeting.
