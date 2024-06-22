Views from the stands: 'I've seen the meeting grow over the years and it's not what it used to be - I still love it though'

This is our first time here, but we've been to a good few racecourses including York, Haydock and Chester. This was a Christmas present because it's been on the bucket list for a long time. We love it here, the dressing up is amazing and we're hoping to come back with a couple of winners. I'm quite surprised by the track – we didn't expect to get a seat but we managed to easily and we didn't expect all the food and drink options. I don't think they advertised the dining and bar variety as well as they should, because it's been a pleasant surprise. It's more than lived up to our expectations.

Alan and Shirley Stretch, Manchester

I've been to Royal Ascot since I was a child, about 50-odd years, and I've been here all week. I've seen the meeting grow over the years but it's not what it used to be. It feels a lot more corporate now and all about the money. It's not so much about the price but when I started coming over here with my dad we'd be on the Ascot heath and we'd be on the winning post. Now if you're on the heath you're two furlongs back, they're pushing the general public further away down the track. The seating could be improved outside the royal enclosure too. I still love the meeting though, I wouldn't miss it. It's my favourite fixture of the year alongside Goodwood. Over the last two or three years it's been a lot more comfortable with the crowds. Before that it got to a stage where it was quite hustle bustle like Cheltenham. I go there every year too and you can't move at all. I will always come back here though, hopefully I'll be coming to Royal Ascot until I die.

Gary Soulson, Burnham

This is our first time at Royal Ascot. My daughter won an art competition and with it came tickets for today. We’ve not been racing too many times but we really like watching it. The last time we were here was Victoria Cup day, but the spectacle here is so different and it’s great. We might put on a little bet for fun but nothing serious. Everything here is so well organised and you can see how many people are working here helping with things. We’ve only had a drink so far but it seems prices are up to the occasion.

Mariangela Irpino and Aisha Asbelaouri, Windsor