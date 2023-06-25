'The Super Sprint might be the perfect opportunity for her' - Royal Ascot horses to follow

Royal Ascot threw up some spectacular and surprising results over a fantastic five days in Berkshire. The stories of the winners have been well told, but who were the horses who got close or were unlucky in defeat that we should be following going forward? Our reporters pinpoint their Ascot eyecatchers
2nd in the Coronation Stakes
By Jonathan Harding, reporter
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Already a subscriber?Log in