2023 Prince of Wales's Stakes: assessing the top contenders for the star-studded Group 1 on day two of Royal Ascot

The Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20 Ascot, June 21) is exactly two weeks away and the feature race on day two of Royal Ascot looks like being an absolute cracker this year with the top four in the betting boasting seven Group 1 wins between them. Here we assess the leading contenders and provide a big-race verdict . . .

Form 117-51

Strengths Beat fellow leading fancy Bay Bridge when winning a third Group 1 in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last time. This four-year-old has a 3-4 record over 1m2f/1m2½f and recorded his joint-best Racing Post Rating on his most recent outing. His trainer Aidan O'Brien has been successful in this race with Highland Reel and Love since 2017.

Weaknesses His best RPR is still short of the rating recorded by the winner in three of the past five years and this looks a potentially deep running. He has been beaten in two of his three starts outside of Ireland although they were in the 2,000 Guineas and Arc last year. Unraced on ground quicker than good, which could be a minor concern if the dry weather continues.

Odds 7-2f

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer (on June 5): "All is good with Luxembourg. We're aiming him at Ascot and everything has gone well so far."

Luxembourg 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

Form 5/12-1

Strengths His top two RPRs have been recorded at Ascot, running to a peak 128 when winning the 2021 King George and 4lb lower when second to the reopposing Bay Bridge in last season's Champion Stakes. Versatile regarding ground – has won on good to firm, good to soft and soft – and the form of his return win in the Gordon Richards Stakes was franked by runner-up Anmaat landing the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp and the fourth Regal Reality and third Highland Avenue finishing first and second in the Diomed Stakes at Epsom.

Weaknesses His two top-level wins in the Derby and King George have come over 1m4f so there is a chance he could find 1m2f on likely quick ground on the sharp side. The form of Charlie Appleby's runners is a concern with the Godolphin stable having its lowest domestic strike-rate for May since 2014.

Odds 4-1

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer (after return win on May 7): "I'm just pleased he has had a nice experience out there and he will definitely come forward for the run. One would imagine that all systems lead to the Prince of Wales's Stakes. I've always wanted to get Adayar to win a Group 1 over a mile and a quarter as I think it will look good on his CV. They went a sensible gallop there today but when he gets a nice strong pace to run at in the Prince of Wales's it will suit him down to the ground and we know he loves Ascot."

Adayar 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Form 251-32

Strengths Ended last season with a career-best performance over course and distance in the Champion Stakes. Finished a length second to State Of Rest in this race last year, so clearly well suited by the track. His recent effort behind Luxembourg in the Tattersalls Gold Cup can be marked up, with the winner dictating the race from the front.

Weaknesses Beaten on both starts on good to firm ground last season. Can take a keen hold, although settled better at the Curragh last time.

Odds 9-2

What they say

Richard Kingscote, jockey (after Curragh second on May 28): "Ryan [Moore] got to do his own thing up front, but I was pleased my horse responded well when he got out. He settled a great deal better than he did in France so that has been a good step forward."

Bay Bridge 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Form 1/11-2

Strengths Took his record to 3-3 when winning last year's Derby, recording the highest winning RPR since Golden Horn in 2015. Beaten odds-on favourite when second to Hukum in Brigadier Gerard at Sandown but far from disgraced, recording a RPR just 2lb lower than the previous year's winner Bay Bridge. Has the potential to rate higher after just four starts.

Weaknesses Potential bounce factor with just one run under his belt this season following a long absence. A winner on good good ground but unraced on quicker.

Odds 6-1

What they say

Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Saeed Suhail (June 5): "I think he goes to Royal Ascot for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes and then the King George."

Desert Crown 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

How about the remainder?

Emily Upjohn is next in the betting at a general 8-1 but she appears likely to head elsewhere, with the Coral-Eclipse mentioned as a likely target following her Coronation Cup win at Epsom.

My Prospero warrants consideration. He finished just half a length behind Bay Bridge and a nose behind Adayar when third in last year's Champion Stakes so has little to find with those rivals on that form. He will have come on for his return when fourth over an inadequate mile in the Lockinge at Newbury and is a best-priced 12-1 with bet365. His stablemate Dubai Honour is another potential contender on the back of two top-level wins in Australia and a third in the QEII Cup at Sha Tin.

Verdict

There was lots to like about Desert Crown's return and he can confirm that promise with a second top-level success. His Sandown RPR compares favourably with Brigadier Gerard winners that have followed up in this race and there is surely more to come. Adayar has strong claims – even more so if the stable enjoy an upturn in form prior to the meeting – while My Prospero is definitely capable of winning at this level. This appears a strong running but he could be of each-way interest.

Desert Crown 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

