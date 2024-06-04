'Extremely difficult' - Goodwood and York echo Ascot over scale of challenge to attract international stars to leading races

Goodwood and York have echoed Ascot's Nick Smith in warning of the importance of making Britain's major summer races as attractive as possible to international owners and trainers, with prize-money at the very top end of the sport losing ground on foreign competitors even as the BHA, the Levy Board and racecourses concentrate increased resources on them.

Goodwood director of racing Ed Arkell described the climate as "extremely difficult" while York chief executive William Derby pointed out a big rise in transport costs was an additional factor, even as his track had added £250,000 to its flagship race, the Juddmonte International.

A BHA spokesperson underlined a commitment contained in the Industry Strategy to "grow the sport and increase revenues and investment" in addition to obtaining "the best possible deal for racing" in the stalled negotiations on reform to the levy.