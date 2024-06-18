- More
Storming Royal Ascot triumph shows Rosallion is the star Richard Hannon has been waiting for
Rosallion was the answer. Who's the best Guineas winner in Europe? Him. At least for this day, the prestige-laden opening card at Royal Ascot, when things looked like they might go wrong for him but he won anyway.
There will be other races, of course, and it's easy to imagine Notable Speech leaving this effort behind in more favourable circumstances. But Rosallion proved himself a star and you could see the sheer gratitude carved in the face of his trainer Richard Hannon.
It is only ten years since he took over the licence at his Wiltshire yard, but evidently he's seen quite a bit of racing's rollercoaster since then. There were the giddy early times with Night Of Thunder, Toronado and Olympic Glory, soon followed by Barney Roy and Billesdon Brook. There's never really been a quiet spell. But top-class victories leave you jonesing for more.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- Watch: Royal Ascot day two preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Ascot to water overnight before day two of the royal meeting
- Copper Horse Stakes: 'I knew he'd have a big finish in him' - it's Willie Mullins again as Belloccio strikes
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- Watch: Royal Ascot day two preview show with Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Ascot to water overnight before day two of the royal meeting
- Copper Horse Stakes: 'I knew he'd have a big finish in him' - it's Willie Mullins again as Belloccio strikes