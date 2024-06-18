Racing Post logo
Storming Royal Ascot triumph shows Rosallion is the star Richard Hannon has been waiting for

Rosallion (centre) fends off Henry Longfellow to win the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot
Rosallion (centre) proves himself to be the star horse Richard Hannon has been waiting for with victory in the St James's PalaceCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Rosallion was the answer. Who's the best Guineas winner in Europe? Him. At least for this day, the prestige-laden opening card at Royal Ascot, when things looked like they might go wrong for him but he won anyway.

There will be other races, of course, and it's easy to imagine Notable Speech leaving this effort behind in more favourable circumstances. But Rosallion proved himself a star and you could see the sheer gratitude carved in the face of his trainer Richard Hannon.

It is only ten years since he took over the licence at his Wiltshire yard, but evidently he's seen quite a bit of racing's rollercoaster since then. There were the giddy early times with Night Of Thunder, Toronado and Olympic Glory, soon followed by Barney Roy and Billesdon Brook. There's never really been a quiet spell. But top-class victories leave you jonesing for more.

