Royal Ascot Q&A: put your betting questions to Racing Post experts

The countdown to Royal Ascot 2023 is well and truly on and punters are getting their thoughts together for five-day betting bonanza. But if you want our experts to give you a steer, now is your chance. Put your Royal Ascot betting questions to our top tipsters in an exclusive reader Q&A and get the ahead of the game before Flat racing's star event.

Simply submit your questions via this link and the best ones will be answered by our team of experts. The Q&A will be published on racingpost.com on Friday, June 9 at 6pm, exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers . The answers will also appear in that evening's digital edition of the Racing Post and the following day's newspaper.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.