Mill Stream 'more professional' ahead of bid for Group 1 breakthrough in Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
A "more professional" Mill Stream will attempt to secure his Group 1 breakthrough when lining up in a highly competitive field for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the final day of Royal Ascot.
The four-year-old, now the 9-2 favourite with Sky Bet ahead of the versatile Kinross, was last seen winning the Group 2 Duke of York Stakes by a nose from Shouldvebeenaring under William Buick.
After winning the Group 3 Prix de Meautry last season, Mill Stream twice ran at the highest level last year, finishing sixth in the Sprint Cup and eighth in the British Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.
