Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:55 ThirskHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

'Let's be proud of it and build from it' - 7,000 crowd boost and international appeal delights Royal Ascot team

Day one of Royal Ascot 2024
Royal Ascot: crowds up by 7,000 from last yearCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ascot supremo Nick Smith called on racing to draw "huge positives" from Royal Ascot, with the event enjoying increased crowds and top-quality racing across five days.

The crowd throughout the week was up by more than 7,000 from 12 months ago with 273,526 on course. It rewarded efforts by Ascot to improve the racegoer experience, such as the creation of a Village enclosure, better staff training and ensuring the action on the track was at a high level. 

Smith, Ascot's director of racing, also reported customer feedback was significantly better and hoped a positive Royal Ascot could start a feel-good summer of Flat racing with Glorious Goodwood, the King George and York's Ebor festival among highlights to come.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

West Country correspondent

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot