'Let's be proud of it and build from it' - 7,000 crowd boost and international appeal delights Royal Ascot team
Ascot supremo Nick Smith called on racing to draw "huge positives" from Royal Ascot, with the event enjoying increased crowds and top-quality racing across five days.
The crowd throughout the week was up by more than 7,000 from 12 months ago with 273,526 on course. It rewarded efforts by Ascot to improve the racegoer experience, such as the creation of a Village enclosure, better staff training and ensuring the action on the track was at a high level.
Smith, Ascot's director of racing, also reported customer feedback was significantly better and hoped a positive Royal Ascot could start a feel-good summer of Flat racing with Glorious Goodwood, the King George and York's Ebor festival among highlights to come.
