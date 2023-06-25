Racing Post logo
'It's the window to the world of British racing' - Ascot chief thrilled after unforgettable royal meeting

Royal Ascot: almost 270,000 attended this year's five-day meeting
Royal Ascot: almost 270,000 attended this year's five-day meetingCredit: Tom Dulat

Post-pandemic headwinds have buffeted British racing but Ascot chief Nick Smith said a spectacular royal meeting reflected the health and vibrancy of the sport during five days he described as a "window to the world".

Big field sizes, healthy crowds and a competitiveness reflected in 25 different trainers winning the 35 races characterised a meeting bedazzled by four winners for Frankie Dettori at his last Royal Ascot and a landmark triumph for the King and Queen.

Following an enthralling meeting when the sport received positive front page headlines, Ascot's director of racing and public affairs said he "couldn’t ask for more".

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 25 June 2023Last updated 19:00, 25 June 2023
