'It's fabulous, it really is' - confidence growing in Lambourn after stellar Royal Ascot

Owners' confidence in Lambourn as a premier training centre will only continue to grow after a glorious Royal Ascot, according to one of the village's most important individuals when it comes to racehorses.

Headline-hogging wins for Khaadem in the Jubilee Stakes and Pyledriver in the Hardwicke were among seven Lambourn-trained winners at the royal meeting, which put the spring in Will Riggall's step on Sunday morning.

Riggall is in charge of the Jockey Club-managed gallops in the Valley of the Racehorse, which is synonymous with success over jumps but has increased its footprint on the Flat in recent years.