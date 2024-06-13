'His form has worked out well' - Clive Cox readying a top team of sprinters for Royal Ascot

Clive Cox is hoping to start Ascot week with a bang on Tuesday when top sprinters Kerdos and Diligent Harry lead a royal meeting team well stocked with speed and quality in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes .

The Lambourn trainer, renowned for his success with top-level sprinters, landed Tuesday's five-furlong contest with Profitable in 2016 and has high expectations for both last month's Temple Stakes scorer Kerdos and Al Quoz Sprint third Diligent Harry .

"I'm always excited about Royal Ascot but I think we've got a nice team of horses going into the week," said Cox. "Kerdos really pleased me when he won the Beverley Bullet last season and at that stage we were making big plans. He ran a blinder in the Abbaye and his win in the Temple wasn't a surprise at all.