Royal Ascot
premium

'His form has worked out well' - Clive Cox readying a top team of sprinters for Royal Ascot

Kerdos fends of Live In The Dream to win the Temple Stakes at Haydock
Temple Stakes scorer Kerdos will lead the charge at Royal Ascot for Clive Cox Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Clive Cox is hoping to start Ascot week with a bang on Tuesday when top sprinters Kerdos and Diligent Harry lead a royal meeting team well stocked with speed and quality in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes

The Lambourn trainer, renowned for his success with top-level sprinters, landed Tuesday's five-furlong contest with Profitable in 2016 and has high expectations for both last month's Temple Stakes scorer Kerdos and Al Quoz Sprint third Diligent Harry

"I'm always excited about Royal Ascot but I think we've got a nice team of horses going into the week," said Cox. "Kerdos really pleased me when he won the Beverley Bullet last season and at that stage we were making big plans. He ran a blinder in the Abbaye and his win in the Temple wasn't a surprise at all. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
Already a subscriber?Log in

Royal Ascot

