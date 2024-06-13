- More
'His form has worked out well' - Clive Cox readying a top team of sprinters for Royal Ascot
Clive Cox is hoping to start Ascot week with a bang on Tuesday when top sprinters Kerdos and Diligent Harry lead a royal meeting team well stocked with speed and quality in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes.
The Lambourn trainer, renowned for his success with top-level sprinters, landed Tuesday's five-furlong contest with Profitable in 2016 and has high expectations for both last month's Temple Stakes scorer Kerdos and Al Quoz Sprint third Diligent Harry.
"I'm always excited about Royal Ascot but I think we've got a nice team of horses going into the week," said Cox. "Kerdos really pleased me when he won the Beverley Bullet last season and at that stage we were making big plans. He ran a blinder in the Abbaye and his win in the Temple wasn't a surprise at all.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- 'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'
- 'It was amazing to be part of' - King and Queen aim for more magical moments at Ascot after strengthening racing ties
- 'He's improved from his last run and looks in great physical shape'
- Find out who remains in contention to run on day two of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed
- Should you back or avoid these six favourites at Royal Ascot next week?
- 'He's on a good mark, he runs well fresh and I hope he's a Group horse'
- 'It was amazing to be part of' - King and Queen aim for more magical moments at Ascot after strengthening racing ties
- 'He's improved from his last run and looks in great physical shape'
- Find out who remains in contention to run on day two of Royal Ascot as entries and confirmations are revealed
- Should you back or avoid these six favourites at Royal Ascot next week?