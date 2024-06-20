Gold Cup battle up the Ascot straight proves that Coolmore against Godolphin is great for racing

Coolmore and Godolphin, what a fruitful rivalry that has been for Flat racing. It delivered once more in yesterday's Gold Cup, when Kyprios and Trawlerman battled for the full length of the straight, just as they had done here back in October.

How many times have we been thrilled by sustained duels between runners representing those bloodstock giants? There was Rewilding gamely hunting down So You Think in the Prince of Wales's Stakes of 2011.

Ten years before that was the King George in which Galileo had that first famous set-to with Fantastic Light, winning impressively but for the final time. These are some of the sport's most memorable moments and of course there have been many other examples, some at tracks other than Ascot.