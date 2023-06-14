Flying fillies, gallops whispers and Irish favourites - three key talking points as day one of Royal Ascot takes shape

Sprint queens set to dominate King's Stand – but which one?

Fillies and mares occupy the top three spots in the betting for the King's Stand Stakes (3.40 ) and there is further strength in depth below with the Wesley Ward-trained Twilight Gleaming and Happy Romance both rating appealing each-way chances.

History says you have to be an exceptional filly or mare to win the race, with Habibti, Lochsong, Cassandro Go, Miss Andretti and most recently Lady Aurelia all gracing the honour roll, so it is curious just how strong they are this time around.

Highfield Princess probably already qualifies for that category after her mighty Group 1 winning spree last season and don't forget she won at the meeting in 2019 when scooping the Buckingham Palace Stakes over seven furlongs.

Last year's dominant Queen Mary winner Dramatised looked to have improved when taking the Temple Stakes on her reappearance, while similar progress is expected from Australia's dual top-level scorer Coolangatta.

Perhaps this year's race should be named the Queen's Stand, instead?

Maddy Playle, digital journalist

Inspiral the talk of the town as Newmarket gallops provide clues

Inspiral has been the talk of Newmarket since her racecourse gallop on the July course on Tuesday and she could provide the perfect start to Frankie Dettori's curtain call at the royal meeting in the opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 ).

The daughter of Frankel is going back to the scene of her win in the Coronation Stakes on the Friday of the fixture last year and could not be in better shape in a bid to give John and Thady Gosden a second success in the straight mile contest in three years.

Others to get the workwatchers talking on Wednesday morning was Royal Champion, who could give Roger Charlton a dream start to the meeting in the Listed Wolferton Stakes (5.35 ).

A turning ten furlongs on quick ground looks set to play to the son of Shamardal's strengths and he could well get the Varian team on the board ahead of a big week featuring Eldar Eldarov (Gold Cup), Sakheer (Commonwealth Cup) and possibly King Of Steel (King Edward VII Stakes).

David Milnes, Newmarket correspondent

Could we have five Irish favourites on day one? It's a real possibility

There is a Cheltenham Festival sort of look to the opening day of Royal Ascot with the likelihood that five of the seven favourites will be Irish and two of those coming from the all-conquering Closutton camp of Willie Mullins.

Aidan O'Brien, who goes in search of a record-extending tenth Coventry Stakes (3.05 ) success, has kept his options open with five entries in the juvenile event, but surely River Tiber is the number one and deserves to be favourite.

Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Paddington is Paddy Power's 15-8 joint-favourite for the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20 ) with Chaldean, winner of the Newmarket equivalent, while it would be a massive shock if Bring On The Night wasn't installed as market leader for the Ascot Stakes (5.00 ) given how hard he pushed Coltrane in the race last year off level weights.

Vauban will be the buzz horse in the Copper Horse Stakes (6.10 ) and Ryan Moore has already been jocked up, while the presence of the 112-rated Buckaroo from the Joseph O'Brien stable in the Wolferton (5.35 ) could ensure there are five Irish favourites on day one.

It certainly looks the strongest day of the five from an Irish perspective.

David Jennings, deputy Ireland editor

