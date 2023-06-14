Which star names remain in contention for the big races at Royal Ascot on Tuesday?

Last year's Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell will bid to claim another Royal Ascot victory after he was supplemented for the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes (3.40 ) on Tuesday.

The Archie Watson-trained runner was supplemented at Wednesday's confirmation stage for £35,000 by owners Victorious Racing after scoring at the meeting last year under Hollie Doyle, who will partner the three-year-old once more.

Bradsell was last seen finishing third in the Sandy Lane Stakes behind Little Big Bear, who is a hot favourite for next Friday's Commonwealth Cup.

The entry will mark Bradsell's first attempt over five furlongs and he could take on 19 rivals including leading contender Highfield Princess, who seeks a second victory of her own at the royal meeting following her win in the 2021 Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Australian sprinters Coolangatta and Cannonball were also confirmed after their work at the track on Wednesday morning. The pair bid to replicate the success last year of Nature Strip, who swept to victory under Coolangatta's jockey James McDonald.

Erevann out of the Queen Anne

The leading contenders for other two Group 1 contests on the opening day stood their ground at the confirmation stage with the notable exception of French raider Erevann, who will not run in the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30 ) on Tuesday.

The Group 2 winner was due to be the sole runner at next week's meeting for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget but he was scratched early on Wednesday to leave a possible field of 13 still in contention for the opening Group 1 contest, won last year by Baaeed.

Erevann had been a general 7-1 shot behind market leaders Modern Games and Inspiral, who both stood their ground alongside dual Group 1 winner Native Trail.

William Haggas's sole representative Maljoom, who was a best-priced 8-1 hope, was among the absentees after he was ruled out last week .

Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington, who will clash for the first time in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20 ), head 11 confirmations for the top-level mile contest.

The last two winners of the Newmarket Classic, which this year fell in favour of the Andrew Balding-trained Chaldean, have gone on to claim Royal Ascot success but impressive Curragh scorer Paddington will bid to buck the trend for Aidan O'Brien, who also confirmed Age Of Kings.

They could be joined by Guineas third Royal Scotsman and the unbeaten Cicero's Gift, who steps into Group 1 company for the first time following success at Goodwood in May.

River Tiber (near): among the entries for Tuesday's Coventry Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

Entries were also released for the remaining contests on Tuesday, including the Group 2 Coventry Stakes (3.05 ), which features 32 runners ahead of declarations on Sunday.

The market is led by the George Boughey-trained Asadna, who will be partnered by William Buick following a dazzling debut at Ripon when he was handed the joint-third highest Racing Post Rating for a two-year-old newcomer since 2000 when scoring by 12 lengths.

Woodcote winner Bobsleigh and the unbeaten Ballydoyle runner River Tiber have also been entered alongside Fandom, who will be the first runner at this year's meeting for US trainer Wesley Ward.

Boughey will also saddle Cadillac in the Listed Wolferton Stakes (5.35 ), in which he will bid to go one better than last year when finishing second behind Dubai Future.

The five-year-old, who scored on his latest start at Epsom on Oaks day, features among 23 entries alongside Group 1 winner Bolshoi Ballet and Saga, who will become the first Royal Ascot runner for the King and Queen.

The Ascot Stakes (5.00 ) and Copper Horse Handicap (6.10 ) help round out the action on Tuesday and have attracted 43 and 56 entries respectively.

Leading jumps trainers Willie Mullins, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls will all be represented in the Ascot Stakes, with Gary Moore also entering popular hurdler Goshen for the 2m4f handicap won last year by Coltrane.

Queen Anne Stakes confirmations and riders

Angel Bleu TBC

Berkshire Shadow Oisin Murphy

Cash TBC

Checkandchallenge Andrea Atzeni

Chindit Pat Dobbs

Inspiral Frankie Dettori

Light Infantry Jamie Spencer

Lusail Ryan Moore

Modern Games William Buick

Mutasaabeq Jim Crowley

Native Trail James Doyle

Pogo Kieran Shoemark

Triple Time Neil Callan

Paddy Power: 13-8 Modern Games, 7-4 Inspiral, 11-2 Native Trail, 10 Chindit, 14 Mutasaabeq, 20 Light Infantry, 25 bar

King's Stand Stakes confirmations and riders

Aesop's Fables Ryan Moore

Annaf Rossa Ryan

Bradsell Hollie Doyle

Cannonball Brett Prebble

Chipstead Richard Kingscote

Coolangatta James McDonald

Desert Cop Oisin Murphy

Dramatised Daniel Tudhope

Equilateral William Buick

Existent TBC

Happy Romance Sean Levey

Highfield Princess Jason Hart

Manaccan Frankie Dettori

Marshman Clifford Lee

Mitbaahy David Egan

Mooneista TBC

Raasel James Doyle

Twilight Calls TBC

Twilight Gleaming Irad Ortiz Jr

Vadream Kieran Shoemark

Coral: 9-4 Highfield Princess, 4 Coolangatta, 6 Dramatised, 10 Manaccan, Cannonball, 16 Twilight Calls, Twilight Gleaming, Marshman, 20 bar

St James's Palace Stakes confirmations and riders

Age Of Kings TBC

Al Riffa TBC

Chaldean Frankie Dettori

Charyn David Egan

Cicero's Gift Kieran Shoemark

Galeron James McDonald

Indestructible Kevin Stott

Isaac Shelby William Buick

Mostabshir Jim Crowley

Paddington Ryan Moore

Royal Scotsman Jamie Spencer

bet365: 2 Paddington, Chaldean, 4 Cicero's Gift, 7 Mostabshir, 8 Isaac Shelby, 14 Royal Scotsman, 25 Al Riffa, 33 bar

