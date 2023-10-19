Punchestown introduce earlier start times and reduced ticket prices for their flagship jumps festival

Punchestown has announced a host of changes for its 2024 festival, including earlier start times for the first two days and a reduction in ticket prices.

The changes follows a review by the racecourse and also includes the removal of the traditional reserved enclosure, and the introduction of new racegoer amenities.

The first two days of the Punchestown festival, scheduled to take place from Tuesday, April 30 to Saturday, May 4, will start at 2.30pm instead of 3.40pm, with the opening card featuring three Grade 1 races including the Champion Chase. The Wednesday (May 1) is headlined by the Punchestown Gold Cup, one of the highlights of the entire festival. A later start time had been introduced for the meeting in 2009.

Tickets will be priced at €30 for the first three days and €40 for Friday and Saturday following a full review into pricing and products. Previously tickets cost €40, while the reserved enclosures was priced at €50 so the change represents a €10 reduction along with an improvement in facilities and experience. Early bird offers and promotions will no longer be available, while the original flexi ticket will be replaced by the choice ticket that can be used on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Senior, student, group and family ticket concessions will still be available, and all children under 14 years of age race for free all season.

Punchestown CEO Conor O'Neill said: “This announcement is a very positive one. We greatly appreciate feedback, good and bad, as without it we cannot improve the product we offer. If we’re not improving we’re going backwards, it’s as simple as that, and in the current climate that is not something any business can afford to do.

“We say it time and time again that people make Punchestown, so it is those very people who have shaped and informed this plan and it is this plan which will help us deliver the best possible Punchestown experience to our customers.

"If it doesn’t work for the customer it ultimately won’t work for Punchestown, so I hope we’ve got the balance right as we look ahead to the 2024 Punchestown festival.”

