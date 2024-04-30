'He looks to be returning to his best' - four outsiders to consider on day one of the Punchestown festival

The Punchestown festival begins on Tuesday and the opening day card features three ultra-competitive Grade 1 contests and a Listed event. We have identified four outsiders who could run a big race . . .

Race: 3.05 Punchestown (2m3½f handicap hurdle)

Odds: 11-1

Trainer Philip Rothwell is enjoying a career-best campaign with 42 winners and Billy Lee Swagger, who won at the track in December, can run a big race again.

The five-year-old took a number of runs to get going this term, but his last three outings have all yielded an improved Racing Post Rating and he has started to show more consistency.

He won't mind any juice in the ground having won in testing conditions at this venue, and the form can be marked up as that race has since produced three winners.

Spotlight comment: Not the easiest of rides but landed competitive 2m handicap here in December before a clear second to Mousey Brown at Down Royal; steady improver from an in-form yard and could go well off a low weight.

Race: 3.40 Punchestown (2m½f Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle)

Odds: 8-1

Willie Mullins has had a hold of this contest in recent years, but Firefox can outrun his odds for Gordon Elliott following two strong efforts at Cheltenham and Aintree.

After winning a hat-trick of bumpers, he beat subsequent Cheltenham Festival hero Ballyburn on his hurdling debut. Although he was unable to follow that up when fourth of eight in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle in January, Firefox impressed in his Grade 1 spring assignments and looks to be returning to his best based on his RPRs.

His future might be over fences, but he does not have to find much with Mystical Power on their Aintree meeting and he is one to seriously consider at a good price.

Spotlight comment: Classy sort arrives here following Supreme Novices' staying-on third behind Slade Steel and Mystical Power and then clear second to Mystical Power in Top Novices' at Aintree, getting much closer under a more positive ride; sure to be thereabouts if two tough races haven't taken their toll.

Race: 4.15 Punchestown (2m½f Listed Handicap Hurdle)

Odds: 16-1

Brentford Hope has been one of the standout performers for Harry Derham this season and he has every chance of being involved in the finish in this Listed event.

The seven-year-old posted a career-best effort when winning a series final at Haydock last time and this was the race Derham identified as his next target.

He seems to relish testing ground, so if the expected rain arrives it will not be an issue, while the form of his Newcastle win on his penultimate start has been franked by the runner-up, Horn Cape, who won at the same track on his sole start since.

Spotlight comment: In the form of his life after wins last month at Newcastle and valuable Haydock contest, keen enough but seeing it out well; top-weight but seems a fair mark and potentially a major player.

Race: 6.00 Punchestown (3m1f Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase)

Odds: 11-1

American Mike is one not to rule out for this competitive Grade 1 contest, especially if he can put a disappointing Cheltenham Festival effort behind him.

The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old finished a well-beaten fifth of six last month due to some major jumping errors. However, earlier in the season he had beaten the likes of subsequent Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner Fact To File and Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup scorer Minella Cocooner in a couple of victories at Navan.

The most recent success came in a Grade 2 over 3m, so he has the stamina for this race and will handle any testing conditions underfoot.

Spotlight comment: Both chase wins this term have been at Navan, notably defeat of Nick Rockett in 3m Grade 2 Ten Up Novices' on heavy; nothing like that form in Brown Advisory at Cheltenham however, some major blunders; jumping remains a concern at this level.

