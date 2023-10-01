2023 Arc day tips: Sunday's best bets for Longchamp from Racing Post experts

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day at Longchamp features a feast of six Group 1 races – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

By Graeme Rodway

Race: 3.05 Longchamp (Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe)

Odds: 13-2

Westover appeared to have the King George at his mercy when going to the front a furlong out and he was backed at 1.68 in running before being run down by Hukum, but he can get revenge here.

He is two years younger than the six-year-old Hukum and when you factor in a wide draw in stall 14 for Hukum, it is not difficult to make the case for Westover (drawn one). He also looks to be improving at the right time.

Westover 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

By Liam Headd

Race: 3.05 Longchamp (Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe)

Odds: 6-1

This has been the long-term plan for the Owen Burrows-trained six-year-old and he's ground versatile.

His draw in stall 14 is a slight issue, but previous winners have won from there before and he's in the form of his life after his King George success.

Hukum 15:05 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

By Steffan Edwards

Race: 3.50 Longchamp (Prix de l'Opera Longines)

Odds: 15-2

Fast-finishing second after meeting trouble in running in the Blandford Stakes last time, the Aidan O'Brien's filly is ready to take another step up.

Jackie Oh 15:50 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Kevin Morley

Race: 4.25 Longchamp (Prix de l'Abbaye de Longchamp Longines)

Odds: 12-1

Best on the trends is White Lavender, who outran her odds when narrowly denied last year. Her price will not be quite as big this time, but she still looks overpriced from a handy low draw.

Equality fares well on the criteria and he is next best, ahead of the Clive Cox-trained Get Ahead and Kerdos, who have also been handed single-figure stalls. Highfield Princess holds obvious form claims, but she has lost her last two and stall 14 isn't ideal.

White Lavender 16:25 Longchamp View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Read these next:

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 'I really think he has a chance of winning' - top trainers on their big-race contenders

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on each of the 15 Longchamp runners

2023 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.