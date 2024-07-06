'The forecast looks in our favour' - Jane Chapple-Hyam enthused by recent wet weather as Mill Stream gears up for July Cup

A wet weekend in Suffolk and a forecast of more on the way are fuelling optimism in the Mill Stream camp ahead of his second big summer assignment in the Group 1 My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket next Saturday.

Jane Chapple-Hyam was granted permission to work her Royal Ascot third on the Newmarket July course on Saturday morning to get reacquainted with the surroundings of the sprint highlight, the climax of the three-day July festival, which kicks off on Thursday.

Mill Stream, who was beaten a length and three-quarters by Khaadem in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, covered six furlongs behind lead horse First Officer in the hands of his usual work-rider Ian Archer.