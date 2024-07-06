- More
'The forecast looks in our favour' - Jane Chapple-Hyam enthused by recent wet weather as Mill Stream gears up for July Cup
A wet weekend in Suffolk and a forecast of more on the way are fuelling optimism in the Mill Stream camp ahead of his second big summer assignment in the Group 1 My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket next Saturday.
Jane Chapple-Hyam was granted permission to work her Royal Ascot third on the Newmarket July course on Saturday morning to get reacquainted with the surroundings of the sprint highlight, the climax of the three-day July festival, which kicks off on Thursday.
Mill Stream, who was beaten a length and three-quarters by Khaadem in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, covered six furlongs behind lead horse First Officer in the hands of his usual work-rider Ian Archer.
Newmarket July festival
Last updated
- Watch: 'One million races and we've landed on the same one' | Richard Kingscote and Jonjo O'Neill Jnr join What A Shout
- Shaquille gets away with his bad habits again but following him round the country is a risk
- Did they really just do that? Shaquille and City Of Troy leave Newmarket buzzing
- Superlative Stakes: 'He looks incredibly special' - City Of Troy hot favourite for 2,000 Guineas and Derby after sparkling win
- July Cup: 'He's some athlete' - Shaquille surges to brilliant July Cup win despite another nightmare start