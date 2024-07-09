- More
'He's getting quicker and is very versatile' - Kevin Ryan delighted as Inisherin enjoys perfect July Cup prep
Kevin Ryan believes he has Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin in tip-top shape for his follow-up bid in the feature My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.
Inisherin has excelled since dropping back in trip after finishing sixth in the 2,000 Guineas in May and heads the July Cup betting at 2-1 with William Hill after impressive victories in the Sandy Lane at Haydock and at the royal meeting.
The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid homebred will face his elders for the first time on the July course in a race in which three-year-olds have won five of the last ten runnings.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inNewmarket July festival
Last updated
- James Doyle set to partner Vandeek in July Cup as Wathnan Racing confirm weekend running plans
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Princess of Wales's and July Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday
- Wathnan Racing: who could represent the big-spending outfit at Newmarket's July meeting?
- 'He's a very smart colt - but he just hasn't got a proper chance to show it yet' - River Tiber ready to flow in July Cup
- Commonwealth Cup scorer Inisherin one of 13 left in contention for Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket
- James Doyle set to partner Vandeek in July Cup as Wathnan Racing confirm weekend running plans
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Princess of Wales's and July Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday
- Wathnan Racing: who could represent the big-spending outfit at Newmarket's July meeting?
- 'He's a very smart colt - but he just hasn't got a proper chance to show it yet' - River Tiber ready to flow in July Cup
- Commonwealth Cup scorer Inisherin one of 13 left in contention for Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket