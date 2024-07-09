'He's getting quicker and is very versatile' - Kevin Ryan delighted as Inisherin enjoys perfect July Cup prep

Kevin Ryan believes he has Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin in tip-top shape for his follow-up bid in the feature My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday.

Inisherin has excelled since dropping back in trip after finishing sixth in the 2,000 Guineas in May and heads the July Cup betting at 2-1 with William Hill after impressive victories in the Sandy Lane at Haydock and at the royal meeting.

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid homebred will face his elders for the first time on the July course in a race in which three-year-olds have won five of the last ten runnings.