'He's a very smart colt - but he just hasn't got a proper chance to show it yet' - River Tiber ready to flow in July Cup
Aidan O'Brien expects River Tiber to finally get into full flow when he returns to sprinting in the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday and predicts a completely different performance from his Royal Ascot defeat.
The master trainer will be out on his own as the most successful handler in the history of the July Cup if River Tiber provides him with a sixth success on Saturday and the three-year-old is now just 4-1 with Paddy Power after his name appeared among a field of 13 at Monday's five-day forfeit stage.
River Tiber is now winless for over a year, having not secured a race of any sort since last year's Coventry Stakes, and was a disappointing favourite when finishing five lengths behind Haatem in eighth in the Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs last month.
Published on inNewmarket July festival
Last updated
