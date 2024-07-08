Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:20 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:20 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Newmarket July festival
premium

'He's a very smart colt - but he just hasn't got a proper chance to show it yet' - River Tiber ready to flow in July Cup

River Tiber: overtakes Tourist to land the
River Tiber: colt is set to drop back to six furlongs in the July CupCredit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien expects River Tiber to finally get into full flow when he returns to sprinting in the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday and predicts a completely different performance from his Royal Ascot defeat.

The master trainer will be out on his own as the most successful handler in the history of the July Cup if River Tiber provides him with a sixth success on Saturday and the three-year-old is now just 4-1 with Paddy Power after his name appeared among a field of 13 at Monday's five-day forfeit stage. 

River Tiber is now winless for over a year, having not secured a race of any sort since last year's Coventry Stakes, and was a disappointing favourite when finishing five lengths behind Haatem in eighth in the Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs last month.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Deputy Ireland editor

Published on inNewmarket July festival

Last updated

iconCopy
more inNewmarket July festival
more inNewmarket July festival