'He deserves to take his chance' - Ed Bethell eyes more Group 1 success with Regional in 'clash of the generations' July Cup

Ed Bethell is ready for a "clash of the generations" with Regional in Saturday's Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket and believes his stable star has every chance of recording more top-level success.

The six-year-old, who landed the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock on his final start last season, is 6-1 with Sky Bet for the £600,000 race and will bid to go one better than when second in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

A powerful field of 12, which includes Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin and Group 1 scorer Vandeek , were confirmed on Thursday and although Bethell is under no illusions as to how difficult the race will be, he is confident Regional can produce a big effort.