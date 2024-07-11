- More
'He deserves to take his chance' - Ed Bethell eyes more Group 1 success with Regional in 'clash of the generations' July Cup
Ed Bethell is ready for a "clash of the generations" with Regional in Saturday's Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket and believes his stable star has every chance of recording more top-level success.
The six-year-old, who landed the Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock on his final start last season, is 6-1 with Sky Bet for the £600,000 race and will bid to go one better than when second in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.
A powerful field of 12, which includes Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin and Group 1 scorer Vandeek, were confirmed on Thursday and although Bethell is under no illusions as to how difficult the race will be, he is confident Regional can produce a big effort.
- Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket - plus Saturday's other races
- Who will win the 2024 July Cup at Newmarket based on previous trends?
- Harry Wilson's July festival tips on Thursday: 'He's crying out for some ease underfoot and can prove his recent efforts all wrong'
- 'He doesn't have a lot to find with Hamish' - David Jennings answers the big questions as the July meeting begins
- 3.00 Newmarket: 'She's got a big chance' - analysis and quotes for big-field £100,000 heritage handicap
