Confirmed runners and riders for the Princess of Wales's and July Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday

Hamish will take on five rivals in Thursday's Princess of Wales's Stakes (3.35 ) as he attempts to go one better than his Coronation Cup second.

The William Haggas-trained eight-year-old won his seventh Group 3 when making a successful reappearance at Newbury in April before producing a career-best performance in chasing home Luxembourg at the highest level last time.

Hamish landed last November's St Simon Stakes on his sole start on the Rowley Mile and is the 7-4 favourite to make a successful debut at the July course in the Group 2 that headlines the opening day of the track's three-day meeting.

Hamish's opposition includes Giavellotto , who secured back-to-back Yorkshire Cup successes last time and scored by five lengths on his only previous outing on the July course in August 2022.

Outbox has his first domestic start since his successful seasonal debut in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes, having been well beaten in Denmark and France since.

Time Lock was sent off the 11-8 favourite when second to 50-1 shot Outbox in the Jockey Club Stakes and also needs to reverse form with Hamish, having finished last of five in the Coronation Cup when last seen.

Time Lock will receive weight all round, including 3lb from the fellow Juddmonte-owned Arrest , who represents the John and Thady Gosden yard that won this race last year with Israr.

Brazilian-born trainer Raphael Freire will have his first runner at Newmarket, with Amo Racing's Maxi King completing the line-up.

Ain't Nobody is the sole Royal Ascot winner set to contest the Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25 ) after Brian Meehan opted not to declare his Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar.

Electrolyte finished a nose behind that 80-1 winner and aims to go one better here, while Whistlejacket aims to atone for his odds-on fourth in the Norfolk Stakes for Aidan O'Brien.

Ain't Nobody (far side) beats Gabaldon in the Windsor Castle Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Aomori City and Rajeko are other unbeaten contenders along with the Windsor Castle hero Ain't Nobody, and Billboard Star , winner of a course-and-distance novice last month, completes the line-up.

Derby eighth Ancient Wisdom will drop back to Group 3 company for the opening Bahrain Trophy Stakes (1.50 ).

Ancient Wisdom's trainer Charlie Appleby has won the £200,000 contest that kicks off the July meeting twice in the last three years, and the son of Dubawi is proven at a higher level than this, having won the Group 1 Futurity Trophy on his final start as a juvenile.

Ancient Wisdom's four rivals include King Edward VII Stakes runner-up and third – Space Legend and Royal Supremacy . Kinesiology is a rare runner at the July course for Jessica Harrington, who is 1-4 at the track, and her son of Study Of Man bids to avenge last month's neck defeat to Portland in a Leopardstown Listed race.

July Stakes runners and riders

Ain't Nobody Tom Eaves

Aomori City William Buick

Billboard Star

Electrolyte James Doyle

Rajeko Oisin Murphy

Whistlejacket Ryan Moore

Princess of Wales's Stakes runners and riders

Giavellotto Oisin Murphy

Outbox Hollie Doyle

Arrest Kieran Shoemark

Hamish Tom Marquand

Maxi King David Egan

Time Lock Ryan Moore

