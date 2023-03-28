Corach Rambler's 10lb well in for the Grand National - but connections say he will need 'a lot of luck'

Peter Scudamore believes ante-post favourite Corach Rambler will need lots of luck in this year's Randox Grand National, but would love it if he could emulate late stablemate One For Arthur to land a popular win for Scotland again.

Owned by The Ramblers, Corach Rambler surged to the top of the Grand National market after winning his second Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival for trainer Lucinda Russell, a performance which makes him 10lb well in against his official rating at Aintree on April 15.

Russell was the last British trainer to win the race when One For Arthur, , was successful in 2017, but Scudamore – assistant and partner to the trainer – is hopeful rather than confident of another emotional victory for the Perthshire team.