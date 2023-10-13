'They will make the race classier rather than a lotto draw' - Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott react to Grand National changes

Willie Mullins has said he understands why the traditionalists are up in arms with the latest alterations to the Grand National but feels this week's changes to the world's most famous jumps race will make it a classier contest, while Gordon Elliott hopes they will safeguard the future of the race.

The biggest difference between the 2024 Grand National and this year's will be the size of the field, with only 34 horses allowed to take part rather than 40, while other changes will include the first fence being moved 60 yards closer to the start and a standing start, all modifications with which Mullins agrees.

Hedgehunter is Mullins' only winner of the race back in 2005 under Ruby Walsh, and Ireland's 17-time champion trainer pointed to the positives of the race, in particular the fact there is still a Grand National and that it is worth £1 million in prize-money.