'They will make the race classier rather than a lotto draw' - Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott react to Grand National changes
Willie Mullins has said he understands why the traditionalists are up in arms with the latest alterations to the Grand National but feels this week's changes to the world's most famous jumps race will make it a classier contest, while Gordon Elliott hopes they will safeguard the future of the race.
The biggest difference between the 2024 Grand National and this year's will be the size of the field, with only 34 horses allowed to take part rather than 40, while other changes will include the first fence being moved 60 yards closer to the start and a standing start, all modifications with which Mullins agrees.
Hedgehunter is Mullins' only winner of the race back in 2005 under Ruby Walsh, and Ireland's 17-time champion trainer pointed to the positives of the race, in particular the fact there is still a Grand National and that it is worth £1 million in prize-money.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Grand National legends back field size reduction as Aintree unveils major changes to big race
- 'The most important thing is the race itself' - Tom Scudamore backs Grand National changes
- 'It makes sense to me' - Hill Sixteen trainer Sandy Thomson backs changes to big race at Aintree
- Comment: the wrong change at the wrong time - Grand National alterations will leave its enemies emboldened
- The big changes: the long history of safety-related improvements to the Grand National
- Grand National legends back field size reduction as Aintree unveils major changes to big race
- 'The most important thing is the race itself' - Tom Scudamore backs Grand National changes
- 'It makes sense to me' - Hill Sixteen trainer Sandy Thomson backs changes to big race at Aintree
- Comment: the wrong change at the wrong time - Grand National alterations will leave its enemies emboldened
- The big changes: the long history of safety-related improvements to the Grand National