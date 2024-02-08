Racing Post logo
The Grand National trends-buster: joint-favourite Mahler Mission will bid to defy stats and head to Aintree without a run this year

Datsalrightgino (right) and Gavin Sheehan win from Mahler Mission in the Coral Gold Cup
Mahler Mission (left) battles it out with Datsalrightgino in December's Coral Gold CupCredit: Mark Cranham

Mahler Mission will bid to defy the stats and become the first horse this century to land the Grand National without a prep run in the same year as trainer John McConnell has elected to keep his second-season chaser fresh for a target that has been over a year in the planning.

The eight-year-old is a general 16-1 shot for the Aintree showpiece on April 13 and is currently vying for favouritism with the first two home from last season's running, Corach Rambler and Vanillier. 

Should Mahler Mission rock up at Aintree, he will bid to defy a 128-day gap given he was last seen finishing a gallant runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on December 2.

Conor FennellyReporter

Published on 8 February 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 19:57, 8 February 2024

