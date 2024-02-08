The Grand National trends-buster: joint-favourite Mahler Mission will bid to defy stats and head to Aintree without a run this year
Mahler Mission will bid to defy the stats and become the first horse this century to land the Grand National without a prep run in the same year as trainer John McConnell has elected to keep his second-season chaser fresh for a target that has been over a year in the planning.
The eight-year-old is a general 16-1 shot for the Aintree showpiece on April 13 and is currently vying for favouritism with the first two home from last season's running, Corach Rambler and Vanillier.
Should Mahler Mission rock up at Aintree, he will bid to defy a 128-day gap given he was last seen finishing a gallant runner-up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on December 2.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 19:57, 8 February 2024
- Five horses who may be overpriced in the early Grand National ante-post market
- 'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
- 'He's coming alive' - Corach Rambler camp confident of bold showing in bid for repeat Grand National triumph
- 41 per cent of entries to 64 per cent in three years: the numbers behind Ireland's increasing Grand National dominance
- 'Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott can run them out of town' - the latest worrying Grand National trend
- Five horses who may be overpriced in the early Grand National ante-post market
- 'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
- 'He's coming alive' - Corach Rambler camp confident of bold showing in bid for repeat Grand National triumph
- 41 per cent of entries to 64 per cent in three years: the numbers behind Ireland's increasing Grand National dominance
- 'Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott can run them out of town' - the latest worrying Grand National trend