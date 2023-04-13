Stayers' hero Sire Du Berlais to face nine rivals in Saturday's Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree

Stayers' Hurdle winner Sire Du Berlais will take on nine rivals as he bids to land back-to-back victories in the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle () on the final day of the Grand National meeting.

The 11-year-old claimed the biggest success of his career at last month's festival and seeks to make a winning return to Aintree after scoring a breakthrough Grade 1 victory against the reopposing Flooring Porter and Champ in this race 12 months ago.

Dashel Drasher, who finished runner-up behind Sire Du Berlais at Cheltenham, also featured among the declarations on Thursday but there was a notable absence of Teahupoo, who was reinstated to third place in the Stayers' Hurdle following a last week.

The market is headed by Marie's Rock, who will step up in trip for the first time for Nicky Henderson after finishing a well-beaten seventh in the Mares' Hurdle.

Owners Middleham Park opted for the 2m4f trip at the festival after considering the Stayers' Hurdle but will now tackle 3m½f for the first time with their mare, who receives a 7lb allowance.

2021 winner Thyme Hill was among the four runners not declared for the Grade 1 contest, with Itchy Feet and Eldorado Allen also absent from the final field.

Jonbon: Arkle runner up features in Saturday's Grade 1 declarations Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Saturday's card at Aintree, which is headlined by the , opens with the Grade 1 EFT Systems Maghull Novices' Chase () and a field of six is declared for the 2m contest.

Banbridge, who runs in the opening race of the three-day meeting on Thursday, could make a quick turnaround and heads the entries ahead of Arkle runner-up Jonbon.

Notlongtillmay, who stormed to a surprise second at 40-1 in the Turners Novices' Chase behind Stage Star, is also set to appear for Laura Morgan and Adam Wedge, while festival winning trainer Patrick Neville will be represented by the hat-trick seeking Fusain.

A field of 15 were declared for the Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle () where Hermes Allen and You Wear It Well will meet for the first time since a 1-2 finish in the Challow in December.

You Wear It Well since went on to Cheltenham Festival glory in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle and steps back into mixed company for this Grade 1 test, with the Irish challengers headed by Dark Raven and Irish Point.

You Wear It Well: will take on Hermes Allen for the first time since December Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Springwell Bay and Authorised Speed, who both swerved the festival for trainer Gary Moore, are also set to feature in the 2m4f contest.

Pertemps Final scorer Good Time Jonny will line-up in the Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle (), which will boast a full field of 22 runners. Also enjoying a maximum field is the Grade 2 Weatherbys Nhstallions.Co.UK Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (), which closes out the meeting and features 20 runners.

Paul Nicholls, who has claimed the race twice in recent years with McFabulous and Knappers Hill, will saddle impressive maiden scorer Centara while last year's winning jockey Jack Quinlan is booked to ride the unbeaten Aslukgoes.

JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle runners and riders

Brewin'upastorm Aidan Coleman

Champ Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Dashel Drasher Rex Dingle

Flooring Porter Danny Mullins

Home By The Lee JJ Slevin

Meet And Greet Phillip Enright

Monmiral Harry Cobden

Proschema Harry Skelton

Sire Du Berlais Mark Walsh

Marie’s Rock Nico de Boinville

