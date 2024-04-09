Mildmay course turns soft, heavy in places at Aintree with National track description likely to change tomorrow morning

Aintree clerk of the course Sulekha Varma is anticipating changing the Grand National course going description to heavy tomorrow as the Mildmay course turned soft, heavy in places this morning.

Half of the forecast 20mm of rain fell yesterday, rendering conditions more testing over the regulation fences, and while the National course remains unchanged at soft, heavy in places, that may not be the case for long.

The going was updated to its current description at 7.45am, with GoingStick readings of 3.4 on the chase course, 3.6 over hurdles and 3.0 on the National track. The track's showcase meeting is set to get under way on Thursday, when horses racing on all three courses will require a premium on stamina.

Varma said: "It's soft, heavy in places on the Mildmay course now. We had 10mm of rain yesterday and have had more today. It's windy and wet at the moment. It's not very pleasant to be out in. I wouldn't be surprised if we get another 10mm today.

"There's a bit more rain around tomorrow and then Thursday, Friday and Saturday we're looking largely dry with just the chance of an occasional shower, particularly on Thursday night. There's no guarantee it's going to be completely dry but it's a lot better than what we've got at the moment."

On the National course, she said: "I wouldn't be surprised if we're changing that description tomorrow morning to predominantly heavy. It depends what comes. We had the threat of nearly 20mm yesterday and we actually only got half of it so until it happens there's no point guessing."

Over the spruce fences, it is currently heavy from Becher's Brook (sixth obstacle) to the twelfth, including around the Canal Turn (eighth).

