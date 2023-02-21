Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionBig-race analysis
premium

Keith Melrose explains why this Grand National is not as different as the headlines suggest

author image
Keith MelroseBetting editor
Le Milos wins the Coral Gold Cup in November
Le Milos (centre) and Remastered: their Coral Gold Cup form is about as strong as it getsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

It is telling that four of the five horses scratched from the Grand National before the weights were released are trained in Britain, while two of the three who were not qualified are Irish-trained.

While there are some serious factors behind the highly publicised disparity between British and Irish entries, part of it relates to attitudes. When it comes to bold campaigning in general and the Grand National in particular, the have-a-go spirit is far more prevalent in Ireland, while in Britain habits tend towards the more cautious.

It is hard to imagine many British trainers campaigning a horse in the way Noble Yeats was by Emmet Mullins last season. He was seven then, the minimum age for horses in a modern National. Of the ten seven-year-olds still in this year's race nine of them are trained in Ireland.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 21 February 2023Last updated 16:36, 21 February 2023
icon
more inGrand National festival
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inGrand National festival