It's ladies' day at Aintree as business meets pleasure and Jonbon starts doing what he was born to do

Ladies' day at Aintree is always revealing. Little is left to the imagination and, more often than not, we see more than we bargained for, so there is probably no more fitting occasion for Jonbon to bare all than in the My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30 ), a delicious appetiser to prepare the palate for world's most famous jumps race on Saturday.

The artist formerly known as a Champion Chase winner in waiting is finally doing what he was born to do – run over further than two miles. That's not to say Jonbon hasn't been pretty damn good over the minimum trip, by the way. Mr Consistency has never been out of the first two in his whole life and has won 12 of those 15 outings. Yet there has always been an overwhelming whiff of 'what if' about Jonbon. What if he tries further? What if he turns out to be a relentless galloper? What if he is every bit as good as his brother Douvan but just needs two and a half miles to prove it? What if he doesn't touch a twig? What if the Seven Barrows stable is back purring by the time the Friday feature comes along?

Yes, I know, that's a hell of a lot of what ifs, but 9-4 isn't a bad price to find out whether any of them are true or not.