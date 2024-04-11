It's ladies' day at Aintree as business meets pleasure and Jonbon starts doing what he was born to do
Ladies' day at Aintree is always revealing. Little is left to the imagination and, more often than not, we see more than we bargained for, so there is probably no more fitting occasion for Jonbon to bare all than in the My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30), a delicious appetiser to prepare the palate for world's most famous jumps race on Saturday.
The artist formerly known as a Champion Chase winner in waiting is finally doing what he was born to do – run over further than two miles. That's not to say Jonbon hasn't been pretty damn good over the minimum trip, by the way. Mr Consistency has never been out of the first two in his whole life and has won 12 of those 15 outings. Yet there has always been an overwhelming whiff of 'what if' about Jonbon. What if he tries further? What if he turns out to be a relentless galloper? What if he is every bit as good as his brother Douvan but just needs two and a half miles to prove it? What if he doesn't touch a twig? What if the Seven Barrows stable is back purring by the time the Friday feature comes along?
Yes, I know, that's a hell of a lot of what ifs, but 9-4 isn't a bad price to find out whether any of them are true or not.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 11 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:00, 11 April 2024
- 2.20 Aintree: 'We've had this race in mind for a while for Kateira' - Dan Skelton runs four against title rival Paul Nicholls
- 4.05 Aintree: who should 'devour' the Grand National fences in an ultra-competitive Topham Chase?
- Gerri Colombe falls short of Gold Cup career-best, but produces well up to standard performance to win the Bowl
- Smart View was hot on Gerri Colombe and Its On The Line on day one at Aintree - but who tops the charts in the Melling Chase?
- Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day two of the Grand National festival
- Kitty's Light 2024 Grand National Odds + Grab £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Aintree Day 2 Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for Grand National Ladies Day
- 2024 Grand National Declarations: £50 free bet from CopyBet + latest favourites & odds
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: £380 up for grabs ahead of the Grand National Festival
- Ladbrokes Aintree Opening Day Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for the Day 1 of the Grand National Festival
- 2.20 Aintree: 'We've had this race in mind for a while for Kateira' - Dan Skelton runs four against title rival Paul Nicholls
- 4.05 Aintree: who should 'devour' the Grand National fences in an ultra-competitive Topham Chase?
- Gerri Colombe falls short of Gold Cup career-best, but produces well up to standard performance to win the Bowl
- Smart View was hot on Gerri Colombe and Its On The Line on day one at Aintree - but who tops the charts in the Melling Chase?
- Racing Post's race-by-race guide to the best bookmaker offers on day two of the Grand National festival
- Kitty's Light 2024 Grand National Odds + Grab £30 in Free Bets with bet365
- Coral Aintree Day 2 Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for Grand National Ladies Day
- 2024 Grand National Declarations: £50 free bet from CopyBet + latest favourites & odds
- Aintree free bets & betting offers: £380 up for grabs ahead of the Grand National Festival
- Ladbrokes Aintree Opening Day Betting Offer: get £20 in free bets for the Day 1 of the Grand National Festival