Grand National festival
premium

'I'd bloody love to win the National again' - Iron Bridge set for Haydock trial as Jonjo O'Neill assembles his Aintree team

Iron Bridge is left on his own to take the novice handicap chase
Iron Bridge: chaser was a fine second in the Welsh Grand National last timeCredit: John Grossick

Jonjo O'Neill, who famously saddled Don't Push It to Grand National glory in 2010, is on the Aintree trail again with Iron Bridge, who will aim to earn his place in the race in the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial at Haydock on Saturday.

He was last seen finishing second in the Welsh Grand National in the colours of the late National enthusiast Trevor Hemmings, who won the marathon with Hedgehunter, Ballabriggs and Many Clouds.

A general 66-1 for the Randox-sponsored showpiece, Iron Bridge is as short as 40-1 with Betfred, but will likely require a ratings rise to make Aintree.

Read the full story

James BurnLambourn correspondent
David CarrReporter

Published on 12 February 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 16:00, 12 February 2024

