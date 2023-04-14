How to find the winner of the Grand National

Finding the winner of the Randox Grand National is a puzzle that delights and unites us all. Everyone has their own favoured approach: some pore over the form for hours, sniffing out the clues others may have missed; some rely on recent trends to point in the direction of the winner; many seek out tips from experts and 'in-the-know' friends and family (what racing fan doesn't receive dozens of messages on National morning asking for their best bets?).

Whatever your favoured approach, Saturday's special edition of the Racing Post is the perfect resource to guide and assist your hunt for the winner. We have covered every angle, blade of grass and towering spruce-clad fence to help you suss out this magnificent race.

There is no better place to start your research than with the traditional , in which jump racing expert David Jennings runs the rule over all 40 runners, assigning each of them a star rating and passing judgement on their chances. You'll also find quotes from the trainer or jockey of every runner here – there will be clues aplenty in their comments.

If you want to read how our leading tipsters see the race unfolding, you are in luck. Betting editor Keith Melrose has penned an and racing's top punting gurus Tom Segal (Pricewise) and Paul Kealy and offer insight into how they go about solving this fiendish conundrum.

For those drawn to a great backstory, you can learn about the contenders with the most colourful tales, including last year's winner Noble Yeats and the pride of Scotland, Corach Rambler.

You'll also find the , a brand new way of assessing races that is ultra-accessible for novices and offers a fascinating range of fresh data points for experts. On this special racecard, each horse is assigned a rating for six key attributes, along with an overall rating scored out of 100. The ratings are calculated by complex machine learning algorithms processing thousands of data points for every runner. These algorithms, which are constantly evolving, have a habit of pinpointing value selections that contrast intriguingly with the experts' views.

There's so much more inside Saturday's Racing Post, including a guide to the unique National course, a trends overview, advice from professional punter Johnny Dineen and – of course – the full Racing Post racecard, complete with our famous Spotlight comments for each runner and race verdict, on the centrespread.

Good luck cracking the Grand National puzzle, and enjoy the race.

