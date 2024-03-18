Grand National weights set to rise after Shark Hanlon aims King George hero Hewick at Aintree Bowl

The weights for next month's Randox Grand National are set for a sharp rise as Shark Hanlon has all but ruled topweight Hewick out of the world's most famous jumps race and will instead aim the King George winner at the Aintree Bowl.

Hewick missed last week's Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup because of soft ground, although he did watch the action unfold from his stable in Fenniscourt in a social media clip that has attracted well over five million views.

Hewick was handed top weight of 11st 12lb in the Grand National with a mark of 169 but, after sidestepping the Gold Cup, Hanlon is not overly enthusiastic about the idea of going for the Grand National on the back of a 109-day break.