Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe 'in great nick' and set to lead powerful Gordon Elliott Aintree team
Gordon Elliott plundered three Grade 1s at last year's Grand National meeting and the trainer is set to send more of his big guns to Aintree next month with the Cullentra House battalion led by Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe in the Bowl.
The eight-year-old, together with Irish Point and Sire Du Berlais, made it a memorable Aintree for Elliott 12 months ago and all three could be back to bid for more Merseyside glory.
Gerri Colombe, who won last year's Mildmay Novices' Chase, pleased Elliott in his latest piece of work and could take on King George VI Chase winner Hewick in the Aintree Bowl over three miles and a furlong on the opening day of the meeting.
Published on 28 March 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 19:21, 28 March 2024
