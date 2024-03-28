Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
19:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race2 MINS
19:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Grand National festival
premium

Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe 'in great nick' and set to lead powerful Gordon Elliott Aintree team

Gerri Colombe: could return to Aintree next month for the Bowl
Gerri Colombe: could return to Aintree next month for the BowlCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Gordon Elliott plundered three Grade 1s at last year's Grand National meeting and the trainer is set to send more of his big guns to Aintree next month with the Cullentra House battalion led by Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Gerri Colombe in the Bowl. 

The eight-year-old, together with Irish Point and Sire Du Berlais, made it a memorable Aintree for Elliott 12 months ago and all three could be back to bid for more Merseyside glory. 

Gerri Colombe, who won last year's Mildmay Novices' Chase,  pleased Elliott in his latest piece of work and could take on King George VI Chase winner Hewick in the Aintree Bowl over three miles and a furlong on the opening day of the meeting. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 28 March 2024inGrand National festival

Last updated 19:21, 28 March 2024

iconCopy
more inGrand National festival
more inGrand National festival