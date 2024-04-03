Four horses who could relish testing conditions in the Grand National at Aintree

The going for the Randox Grand National on Saturday week is soft, heavy in places, with an unsettled forecast to come. With the prospect of testing conditions for the famous race, here are four horses who could enjoy a soft or heavy-ground National.

He was tackling a surface with heavy in the description for the first time when far too good for last year's National second Vanillier in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February, giving that rival 12lb (it will be 8lb at Aintree) and a 14-length beating.

He produced a Racing Post Rating of 169 that day, which suggests this mark of 159 could still underestimate him back in a handicap, and he showed he stayed a marathon trip well when taking the Irish Grand National last year.

I Am Maximus 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Mr Incredible looked tailor-made for this when staying on strongly from unpromising positions to take second in the Classic Chase (heavy ground) and third in the Kim Muir (soft) but his saddle slipped and he unseated Brian Hayes after the canal turn when still travelling well in the National last year.

He ran another great trial when second in the heavy-ground Midlands National on his return from 336 days off the track, taking his form figures on that surface to 122, and should make a bold bid in conditions he will relish.

Mr Incredible 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

Gary Moore's chaser has really come into his own on testing ground and over longer trips, taking his record on heavy ground to 3-4 when routing his rivals by 34 lengths in the Welsh National at Chepstow in December.

He showed he handled the Grand National fences when fourth over an inadequate 2m5f in the Grand Sefton and could still have plenty more to offer over marathon trips.

Nassalam 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Gary Moore

Heavy ground and a left-handed track is the perfect combination for Galia Des Liteaux, who made it 2-2 in those conditions when landing a Grade 2 novice chase by 13 lengths last year.

Her latest start can be ignored as she's disappointed in all but one of her starts on right-handed tracks and she could go well from the bottom of the weights, especially as she ran a great trial for the National when staying on for second in the Classic Chase at Warwick in January.

Galia Des Liteaux 16:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

Randox Grand National (Aintree, April 13)

Coral: 4 Corach Rambler, 9 I Am Maximus, 10 Vanillier, 12 Panda Boy, 14 Kitty's Light, Mahler Mission, Meetingofthewaters, 16 Minella Indo, Noble Yeats, 20 bar

