Dan Skelton reveals Aintree plans for Grey Dawning and Protektorat in crucial week for title bid
A particularly wet spring and further heavy rain forecast for Aintree this week has Dan Skelton expecting to run his two Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winners Protektorat and Grey Dawning over the two-and-a-half-mile trips they won over last month as he targets a first trainers' title.
Both horses were under consideration for a step up to three miles with expected quicker spring ground and Aintree's flatter, sharper track meaning connections were anticipating requiring a greater test of stamina – particularly for Grey Dawning, who Skelton views as a future Gold Cup horse.
Turners winner Grey Dawning is favourite for the 2m4f Manifesto Novices' Chase on Thursday and the 3m1f Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase on Friday, but Skelton revealed he is favouring the shorter race, with the track on Sunday described as soft and heavier rain expected throughout the early part of the week.
Published on 7 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 18:26, 7 April 2024
