Confirmed runners and riders for day two of Aintree as Grand National topweight Conflated is declared for Melling Chase
Kitty's Light is set to make the cut for this weekend's Randox Grand National after Conflated was one of seven runners declared for the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30) on Friday.
The Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old was a 50-1 shot for the Grand National on Saturday but appears set to contest Friday's Grade 1 chase, which will feature the top three finishers from this year's Ryanair.
Festival winner Protektorat and runner-up Envoi Allen will join Conflated in the 2m4f contest, and his declaration should ensure the Christian Williams-trained Kitty's Light claims the final spot in the Grand National, for which he is best-priced at 14-1 to strike under Jack Tudor.
Five-time Grade 1 winner Jonbon will also line up in the Melling Chase alongside last year's winner Pic D'Orhy, who finished seven lengths ahead of the reopposing Minella Drama last year. The Willie Mullins-trained Easy Game completes the field as he makes his first start since September.
Ultima winner Chianti Classico will take on Grade 1 company for the first time after he featured among six declarations for the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45) which opens day two of the Grand National meeting.
The Kim Bailey-trained runner was a comfortable winner in testing conditions at Cheltenham and will face another festival scorer in Inothewayurthinkin, who landed the Kim Muir for Gavin Cromwell by eight lengths.
Brown Advisory third Giovinco also lines up alongside British runners Iroko and Broadway Boy, while Dublin Racing Festival winner Heart Wood represents Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.
Dysart Enos and Golden Ace will meet for the first time since their battle in the Graded mares' bumper at this meeting last year when they line up in a field of eight for the Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55).
Both mares maintain an unbeaten record this season after three starts each, with Golden Ace landing the Mares' Novices' Hurdle after the Fergal O'Brien-trained Dysart Enos was pulled out of the Cheltenham Festival engagement on the morning of the race.
The pair take on Supreme second and third Mystical Power – son of star hurdler Annie Power – and Firefox, with Mullins also set to saddle Mistergif under Paul Townend.
The Jukebox Man will bid for redemption in the Cavani Sartorial Menswear Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40) after finishing just a head behind Stellar Story in last month's Albert Bartlett.
The Ben Pauling-trained runner will make his first start at Aintree against eight rivals that include Albert Bartlett third Dancing City and Shanagh Bob, who is unbeaten in two starts and runs in the Joe Donnelly silks donned by Thursday's runners Sir Gino and Shishkin.
The Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (4.05) has attracted 25 declarations headed by last year's winner Bill Baxter.
The eight-year-old will seek to repeat the feat under James Bowen and takes on Plate winner Shakem Up'Arry and Arizona Cardinal, who represents the in-form yard of Stuart Edmunds.
Mildmay Novices' Chase runners and riders
Broadway Boy Sam Twiston-Davies
Chianti Classico David Bass
Giovinco Stephen Mulqueen
Heart Wood Rachael Blackmore
Inothewayurthinkin Mark Walsh
Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr
Top Novices' Hurdle runners and riders
Firefox Jack Kennedy
Lookaway Jack Quinlan
Lump Sum Sam Twiston-Davies
Mistergif Paul Townend
Mystical Power Mark Walsh
Personal Ambition Kielan Woods
Dysart Enos Paddy Brennan
Golden Ace Lorcan Williams
Melling Chase runners and riders
Conflated Jack Kennedy
Easy Game Paul Townend
Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore
Jonbon Nico de Boinville
Minella Drama Brian Hughes
Pic D'Orhy Harry Cobden
Protektorat Harry Skelton
Sefton Novices' Hurdle runners and riders
Ballybentragh David Maxwell
Croke Park Jack Kennedy
Dancing City Danny Mullins
Kyntara Charlie Deutsch
Readin Tommy Wrong Paul Townend
Shanagh Bob Nico de Boinville
The Jukebox Man Kielan Woods
Cherie D'Am Harry Skelton
Pinot Rouge Edward Austin
Read more:
Ground conditions unchanged at Aintree with more showers expected before opening day
Confirmed runners and riders for the four Grade 1 races on the opening day of Aintree's Grand National meeting
Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!
Published on 10 April 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 11:40, 10 April 2024
- Ground conditions unchanged at Aintree with more showers expected before opening day
- Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
- 'It's horses for courses' - Sam Waley-Cohen says Noble Yeats can win the Grand National again
- 'Educating myself has let me live a fuller life - just because you've been diagnosed with dyslexia doesn't mean you can't keep working at it'
- 'We've kept him specifically for this race' - Munir and Souede team hoping Impaire Et Passe can bounce back at Aintree
- Ground conditions unchanged at Aintree with more showers expected before opening day
- Who will win the 2024 Grand National based on previous trends?
- 'It's horses for courses' - Sam Waley-Cohen says Noble Yeats can win the Grand National again
- 'Educating myself has let me live a fuller life - just because you've been diagnosed with dyslexia doesn't mean you can't keep working at it'
- 'We've kept him specifically for this race' - Munir and Souede team hoping Impaire Et Passe can bounce back at Aintree