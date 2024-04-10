Confirmed runners and riders for day two of Aintree as Grand National topweight Conflated is declared for Melling Chase

Kitty's Light is set to make the cut for this weekend's Randox Grand National after Conflated was one of seven runners declared for the Grade 1 My Pension Expert Melling Chase (3.30 ) on Friday.

The Gordon Elliott-trained ten-year-old was a 50-1 shot for the Grand National on Saturday but appears set to contest Friday's Grade 1 chase, which will feature the top three finishers from this year's Ryanair.

Festival winner Protektorat and runner-up Envoi Allen will join Conflated in the 2m4f contest, and his declaration should ensure the Christian Williams-trained Kitty's Light claims the final spot in the Grand National, for which he is best-priced at 14-1 to strike under Jack Tudor.

Five-time Grade 1 winner Jonbon will also line up in the Melling Chase alongside last year's winner Pic D'Orhy , who finished seven lengths ahead of the reopposing Minella Drama last year. The Willie Mullins-trained Easy Game completes the field as he makes his first start since September.

Ultima winner Chianti Classico will take on Grade 1 company for the first time after he featured among six declarations for the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (1.45 ) which opens day two of the Grand National meeting.

Chianti Classico: declared for Friday's Mildmay Novices' Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The Kim Bailey-trained runner was a comfortable winner in testing conditions at Cheltenham and will face another festival scorer in Inothewayurthinkin , who landed the Kim Muir for Gavin Cromwell by eight lengths.

Brown Advisory third Giovinco also lines up alongside British runners Iroko and Broadway Boy , while Dublin Racing Festival winner Heart Wood represents Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

Dysart Enos and Golden Ace will meet for the first time since their battle in the Graded mares' bumper at this meeting last year when they line up in a field of eight for the Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (2.55 ).

Both mares maintain an unbeaten record this season after three starts each, with Golden Ace landing the Mares' Novices' Hurdle after the Fergal O'Brien-trained Dysart Enos was pulled out of the Cheltenham Festival engagement on the morning of the race.

The pair take on Supreme second and third Mystical Power – son of star hurdler Annie Power – and Firefox , with Mullins also set to saddle Mistergif under Paul Townend.

The Jukebox Man will bid for redemption in the Cavani Sartorial Menswear Sefton Novices' Hurdle (4.40 ) after finishing just a head behind Stellar Story in last month's Albert Bartlett.

The Ben Pauling-trained runner will make his first start at Aintree against eight rivals that include Albert Bartlett third Dancing City and Shanagh Bob , who is unbeaten in two starts and runs in the Joe Donnelly silks donned by Thursday's runners Sir Gino and Shishkin.

The Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (4.05 ) has attracted 25 declarations headed by last year's winner Bill Baxter .

The eight-year-old will seek to repeat the feat under James Bowen and takes on Plate winner Shakem Up'Arry and Arizona Cardinal , who represents the in-form yard of Stuart Edmunds.

Mildmay Novices' Chase runners and riders

Broadway Boy Sam Twiston-Davies

Chianti Classico David Bass

Giovinco Stephen Mulqueen

Heart Wood Rachael Blackmore

Inothewayurthinkin Mark Walsh

Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Top Novices' Hurdle runners and riders

Firefox Jack Kennedy

Lookaway Jack Quinlan

Lump Sum Sam Twiston-Davies

Mistergif Paul Townend

Mystical Power Mark Walsh

Personal Ambition Kielan Woods

Dysart Enos Paddy Brennan

Golden Ace Lorcan Williams

Melling Chase runners and riders

Conflated Jack Kennedy

Easy Game Paul Townend

Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore

Jonbon Nico de Boinville

Minella Drama Brian Hughes

Pic D'Orhy Harry Cobden

Protektorat Harry Skelton

Sefton Novices' Hurdle runners and riders

Ballybentragh David Maxwell

Croke Park Jack Kennedy

Dancing City Danny Mullins

Kyntara Charlie Deutsch

Readin Tommy Wrong Paul Townend

Shanagh Bob Nico de Boinville

The Jukebox Man Kielan Woods

Cherie D'Am Harry Skelton

Pinot Rouge Edward Austin

