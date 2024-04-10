Ground conditions unchanged at Aintree with more showers expected before opening day

Aintree clerk Sulekha Varma expects the final significant bout of rain before the start of this year's Grand National meeting to arrive at the track on Wednesday but admitted it was unlikely the National course would have time to dry back to soft conditions ahead of the opening day on Thursday.

Conditions remained steady overnight with the National course heavy, soft in places following 9.2 millimetres of rain on Tuesday afternoon, while the Mildmay course is soft, heavy in places.

Showers are expected to arrive at the course at around 10am and continue into the early afternoon, with the chance of a further four to six millimetres overnight ahead of day one of the fixture, which features the William Hill Bowl Chase and the Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase .

"We're expecting some rain probably in the next hour or so, maybe a bit longer, and going through until lunchtime," Varma said at 9am on Wednesday.

"There may be a little bit more overnight and then that's the bulk of the rain gone. There might be a few showers during the three days of racing but there's nothing significant in the forecast at the moment."

Forecasts for Friday and Saturday suggest a maximum rainfall of two millimetres across both days but Varma does not anticipate the National course to revert to soft conditions unless the track receives a sustained dry spell.

She said: "If we get a nice dry period and it doesn't rain overnight then we might go back to soft, heavy in places on the National course, but it would need to stay dry for a good 12 to 18 hours, which I'm just not convinced it will right now."

