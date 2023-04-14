Ain't That A Shame the new Grand National favourite with big gamble under way on Rachael Blackmore's runner

Rachael Blackmore's ride has been heavily backed into favouritism for Aintree's Randox Grand National on Saturday ().

The nine-year-old has halved in price to 8-1 generally from 16-1 on Friday morning and 33-1 when the weights were announced in February.

He was last seen winning by six lengths at Gowran Park in March under Blackmore, who became the first female jockey to win the Grand National aboard Minella Times in 2021.

"Ain't That A Shame has taken the mantle at the top of the market and it's the Rachael Blackmore effect taking place in a big jumps race yet again," said Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield.

Ain't That A Shame: his win at Gowran Park last time out was his first victory over fences Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

"Her jump to public prominence two years ago when winning the race means people immediately look for her mounts when looking at a race and Ain't That A Shame has more than halved in price from 20-1 last Friday."

Blackmore has proved popular with punters since a string of big-race successes, including back-to-back victories in the Champion Hurdle in 2021 and 2022, and the Gold Cup aboard A Plus Tard last year.

She was on the board at Aintree on Thursday when winning the Red Rum Handicap Chase aboard 15-2 shot Dancing On My Own for Henry de Bromhead, who also trains Ain't That A Shame.

He said: "Maybe it's down to Rachael, is it? All this money that arrived for him. That said, I do think he has the right profile for the race and he's been in great form in the lead up to it."

What do our Spotlight experts think?

Spotlight editor Richard Austen notes: Failed to shine in the 2022 Kim Muir at Cheltenham but improved form on varied ground every time over fences in Ireland; close calls in two good 3m handicaps before easily making all when sights were lowered last month; scopey, long-striding sort who's a fascinating prospect for this distance.

Ain't That A Shame 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

Coral: 8 Ain't That A Shame, Delta Work, 9 Corach Rambler, 11 Noble Yeats, 12 Any Second Now, Mr Incredible, 14 Gaillard Du Mesnil, Le Milos, Longhouse Poet, 16 The Big Dog, Vanillier, 18 Galvin, 20 Capodanno, Our Power, 25 Back On The Lash, Coko Beach, Lifetime Ambition, The Big Breakaway, 33 bar

