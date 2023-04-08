Confirmed runners and riders for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National

Ante-post favourite Thedevilscoachman featured among a maximum field of 30 declarations for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, but last year's winner Lord Lariat was a surprise omission.

The weights are headed by Royale Pagaille, who is the only British-trained runner guaranteed to run with Musical Slave, trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, the first reserve for the €500,000 contest.

Gordon Elliott saddles eight of the 30 runners, while Willie Mullins has three contenders headed by I Am Maximus, who will be ridden by Paul Townend.

Confirmed runners and riders

Royale Pagaille

Espanito Bello

Busselton

I Am Maximus

Chemical Energy

The Goffer

Thedevilscoachman

Ash Tree Meadow

Fire Attack

Max Flamingo

Dolcita

Lieutenant Command

Tenzing

Panda Boy

Amirite

Angels Dawn

Fairyhill Run

Punitive

Real Steel

Defi Bleu

Birchdale

Champagne Platinum

Farceur Du Large

Now Where Or When

Donkey Years

Gevrey

Milan Native

Must Be Obeyed

Stumptown

Fakeira

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.