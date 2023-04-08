Confirmed runners and riders for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National
Ante-post favourite Thedevilscoachman featured among a maximum field of 30 declarations for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, but last year's winner Lord Lariat was a surprise omission.
The weights are headed by Royale Pagaille, who is the only British-trained runner guaranteed to run with Musical Slave, trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, the first reserve for the €500,000 contest.
Gordon Elliott saddles eight of the 30 runners, while Willie Mullins has three contenders headed by I Am Maximus, who will be ridden by Paul Townend.
Confirmed runners and riders
Royale Pagaille
Espanito Bello
Busselton
I Am Maximus
Chemical Energy
The Goffer
Thedevilscoachman
Ash Tree Meadow
Fire Attack
Max Flamingo
Dolcita
Lieutenant Command
Tenzing
Panda Boy
Amirite
Angels Dawn
Fairyhill Run
Punitive
Real Steel
Defi Bleu
Birchdale
Champagne Platinum
Farceur Du Large
Now Where Or When
Donkey Years
Gevrey
Milan Native
Must Be Obeyed
Stumptown
Fakeira
Read these next:
'It all seems to be coming together' - drying ground a plus for Lord Lariat's repeat Irish National bid
'He needs the ground to dry up an awful lot' - six-horse trainer hoping the sun shines ahead of Irish National bid
Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 winners last Saturday - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.