Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland

Confirmed runners and riders for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National

The Irish Grand National field has been confirmed before Monday's big race at Fairyhouse
The Irish Grand National field has been confirmed before Monday's big race at FairyhouseCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Ante-post favourite Thedevilscoachman featured among a maximum field of 30 declarations for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, but last year's winner Lord Lariat was a surprise omission.

The weights are headed by Royale Pagaille, who is the only British-trained runner guaranteed to run with Musical Slave, trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, the first reserve for the €500,000 contest.

Gordon Elliott saddles eight of the 30 runners, while Willie Mullins has three contenders headed by I Am Maximus, who will be ridden by Paul Townend.

Confirmed runners and riders

Royale Pagaille
Espanito Bello
Busselton
I Am Maximus
Chemical Energy
The Goffer
Thedevilscoachman
Ash Tree Meadow
Fire Attack
Max Flamingo
Dolcita
Lieutenant Command
Tenzing
Panda Boy
Amirite
Angels Dawn
Fairyhill Run
Punitive
Real Steel
Defi Bleu
Birchdale
Champagne Platinum
Farceur Du Large
Now Where Or When
Donkey Years
Gevrey
Milan Native
Must Be Obeyed
Stumptown
Fakeira

Read these next:

'It all seems to be coming together' - drying ground a plus for Lord Lariat's repeat Irish National bid 

'He needs the ground to dry up an awful lot' - six-horse trainer hoping the sun shines ahead of Irish National bid  

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 winners last Saturday - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 8 April 2023Last updated 10:44, 8 April 2023
icon
more inIreland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inIreland