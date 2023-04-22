'It was like a war zone' - the inside story of the Aintree protest and how it was foiled
Chris Cook reveals the truth behind a dramatic - and traumatic - Grand National day
Grand National day 2023. This will be one of the most testing days in the career of Dickon White, regional director for the Jockey Club in the north-west. A group of animal rights activists has promised to prevent the race from taking place, their plans written up at length in a national newspaper a fortnight earlier.
Dickon White: It wasn't a complete surprise. There had been a few things bubbling in the background, including a potential scare at Cheltenham, and intelligence was filtering through that something was expected at Aintree. After the story, we had almost daily conversations with the police and our security providers. We identified a number of areas that could be seen as weak points.
Ed Chamberlin, ITV racing presenter: I have nothing against a peaceful protest. I was pretty relaxed about that. But always in my mind, I was prepared for something. I spent a lot of the evening before thinking about what I'd say in various different situations.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in